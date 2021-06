Lucy Lew, Gabriella Randazzo and Kaitlyn Smith are soloists with Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre. Kaitlyn Smith was especially honored at Sunday’s performance as a graduating high school senior. Andy Molitoris | Photography by Andy.

From an exuberant French can-can to a lively Italian tarantella and the pleasant pounding of an Irish step dancer’s hard shoes, the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre took their outdoor audience on a trip around the globe on Sunday afternoon. There were even moments when little girls in Alpine costumes skipped about to the sound of recorded yodeling — that dance represented Germany — and another group, dressed in the red skirts and black lace tops of Spain, danced across the Martz Pavilion at Wilkes-Barre’s Kirby Park and each dramatically cast a long-stemmed red rose onto the floor. Near its conclusion, the “It’s a Small World” portion of the program included the song “America” from “West Side Story” as well as a patriotic number that included flags. Earlier, the show began with several classical ballet pieces, including a number in which the older dancers represented Swanhilda and her friends from “Coppelia.” Speaking of the most experienced dancers, Kaitlyn Smith of Mountain Top is graduating from Crestwood High School this year, and closing a chapter on her career as a student dancer at the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, where she had danced such major roles as Klara in “The Nutcracker” and Ursula in “The Little Mermaid.” “Kaitlyn is always the first one to put her pointe shoes on,” DTWB artistic director Gina Malsky told the audience, explaining that Kaitlyn was especially eager, during classes and rehearsals, to practice the beautiful but difficult art of dancing on the tips of her toes. Following Sunday’s performance, fellow dancers honored Kaitlyn with a collage of photographs, and she said her future plans include studying biology as a pre-med major at Wilkes University. She does plan to continue dancing. Sunday’s performance originally had been planned for 3 p.m. Sunday, but Malsky rescheduled it to 1 p.m., hoping it would end before the arrival of a predicted thunderstorm. “OK, you did it,” she congratulated her young dance troupe as their show ended. “It can storm now.” “Storm away!” she said, looking up at the clouds.