Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Take Your Ocugen Stock Profits and Run If You Haven’t Already

By Josh Enomoto
InvestorPlace
 18 days ago

Because the novel coronavirus pandemic has more twists and turns than the Monaco Grand Prix, my take on biotechnology firm Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock has been admittedly all over the map. Still, it’s very possible that the recent volatility in OCGN stock finally provided some much-needed clarity. First, let’s back up...

investorplace.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Investors#Market Volatility#Potential Investors#U S Investors#Stock Market Investors#The Monaco Grand Prix#Covid#Bharat Biotech#Indian#Novavax#Nvax#Pfe#Sony Electronics#Mrna#Ocgn Stock#Speculators#Company#Non U S Markets#Double Digit Territory#Speculative Ideas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksnewagebd.net

Stocks decline on profit taking after 3-day gain

Dhaka stocks dropped on Sunday after a gain in the previous three sessions as investors went for booking profits after the recent surge in share prices. DSEX, the key index of the DSE, declined by 0.5 per cent, or 30.58 points, to close at 6,036.05 points on Sunday gaining 90.73 points in the previous three sessions.
TechnologyInvestorPlace

Microvision Is Ripe For Profit-Taking, so Don’t Miss Out

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock is still a Reddit darling. Despite lackluster earnings, MVIS stock is up 50.7% in the last month and shows no signs of slowing down. But before we delve further into the matter, it is important to note how we got here. MicroVision develops laser scanning technology for...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Healthcare Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Stocks To Watch In The Coming Week: Oracle, Adobe, Kroger

While bulls continue to lead the markets forward, investor focus will likely shift to macro indicators, such as interest rates and inflation, as the Federal Reserve begins its two-day meeting this week. Although the central bank is unlikely to make any moves on rates, it could provide some insights into...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

2020 was a great year for growth stocks, many of which became temporary safe havens during the pandemic. But this year, many growth stocks lost their momentum amid concerns about higher bond yields, inflation rates, and tough year-over-year comparisons for "pandemic stocks." In response, many investors rotated from growth to...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Stocks to Buy as the Semiconductor Shortage Persists

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) are 3 semiconductor stocks that are worth buying as the semiconductor supply crunch continues.For over a year, semiconductors have been one of the leading industries pushing this bull market higher. This is evident from the sector’s outperformance in addition to impressive earnings growth by many companies in the industry. Since the March 2020 low, the VanEck Vectors Semiconductors ETF (SMH) is up 163%, while the S&P 500 is up 94% over the same timeframe.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Hot Penny Stocks to Buy Under $5? 3 You Might Not Have Heard Of

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 3 Penny Stocks Under $5 For Your June 2021 Watchlist. As we move further into the second half of June, penny stocks are heating up. This is marked by high trading volume and bullish investor sentiment. A few months back, many investors feared a market slow down as uncertainty surrounding the pandemic was high.
StocksInvestorPlace

Why You Should Be Holding On to Your Amazon Stock

I won’t Hold On for Dear Life (HODL) with Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD). I’d rather HODL with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock. I have held AMZN stock for about eight years. I was dared to do it by critics at another investment site. Since then, the shares have been a true “10-bagger.” They’re up by a factor of 10. My Amazon shares are one of the biggest holdings in my retirement account.
Medical & Biotechtipranks.com

The Pain Isn’t Over Yet for Ocugen Shareholders, Says Analyst

There’s an old saying on Wall Street — almost certainly accurate, as yesterday’s news shows — that when Wall Street analysts say “buy,” they mean buy; when they say “hold,” they mean sell; and when they say “sell,” they mean “it’s already too late — you should have sold yesterday.”
Financial ReportsInvestorPlace

Castor Maritime’s Profit Doesn’t Make Its Stock a Buy

InvestorPlace columnist Brenden Rearick recently discussed Castor Maritime’s (NASDAQ:CTRM) first profitable quarter since 2019. Interestingly, despite the positive results, CTRM stock fell on the news. Rearick points out that the company is ready to take advantage of the “strong demand for dry bulk transportation services” with 18 dry bulk carriers...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Ocugen Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) has been a rags-to-riches coronavirus stock with a stunning 3,830% return over the past year. The company rose to prominence after becoming the exclusive U.S. distribution partner of Indian coronavirus vaccine developer Bharat Biotech. In clinical trials, Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine Covaxin showed 78% efficacy against COVID-19, has a good safety record, and can be stored for three months at room temperatures.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Ocugen Stock Fell 31.1% in May

Shares of biopharmaceutical company Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) dropped by 31.1% in May, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Investors were concerned because the downward trend in COVID-19 cases in the United States could hurt the chances for the company's vaccine, which it is developing with India's Bharat Bioscience. With Ocugen's odds for bringing a profitable vaccine to market declining, investors may be taking a harder look at the company's financials, which showed a $7.1 million loss in the first quarter.
Medical & BiotechInvestorPlace

OCGN stock: The Big COVAXIN News Boosting Ocugen Today

Today, speculative growth plays are once again in focus for investors. Indeed, biopharma stocks such as Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) have taken off today on this surge in positive retail investor sentiment. Currently, OCGN stock is up more than 18% at the time of writing on today’s price action. Accordingly, growth investors...
Stocksinvesting.com

Have Stocks Already Priced In The 'Economic Boom?'

The media is buzzing with claims of an “Economic Boom” in 2021. While the economy will most certainly grow in 2021, the question is how much is already “baked in?”. “The economy has entered a period of supercharged growth. Instead of fizzling, it could potentially remain stronger than it was during the pre-pandemic era into 2023.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks slip from near all-time high on profit-taking

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, June 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares slipped on Monday, as investors booked profits after they surged to near an all-time high earlier in the session on strong U.S. jobs data over the weekend. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 4.25 points, or 0.13%, to 3,235.83 as of 0224 GMT, after gaining as much as 0.75% in early trade, just notches below an intraday record high of 3,266.23. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.61% and peer SK Hynix slid 0.39%, while battery maker LG Chem fell 0.12% and internet giant Naver rose 0.56%. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 226.7 billion won ($204.09 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** "Foreign investors' inflow is very limited despite strong (U.S.) data ... it looks like profit-taking as the KOSPI trading level is near its all-time high," said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities. ** The won was quoted at 1,111.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.48% higher than its previous close at 1,116.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was flat at 1,110.8 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,110.3. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds inched up 0.03 points to 110.77. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.5 basis points to 1.205%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.9 basis points to 2.144%. ($1 = 1,110.7900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)