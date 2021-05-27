Take Your Ocugen Stock Profits and Run If You Haven’t Already

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, June 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares slipped on Monday, as investors booked profits after they surged to near an all-time high earlier in the session on strong U.S. jobs data over the weekend. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 4.25 points, or 0.13%, to 3,235.83 as of 0224 GMT, after gaining as much as 0.75% in early trade, just notches below an intraday record high of 3,266.23. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.61% and peer SK Hynix slid 0.39%, while battery maker LG Chem fell 0.12% and internet giant Naver rose 0.56%. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 226.7 billion won ($204.09 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** "Foreign investors' inflow is very limited despite strong (U.S.) data ... it looks like profit-taking as the KOSPI trading level is near its all-time high," said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities. ** The won was quoted at 1,111.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.48% higher than its previous close at 1,116.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was flat at 1,110.8 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,110.3. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds inched up 0.03 points to 110.77. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.5 basis points to 1.205%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.9 basis points to 2.144%. ($1 = 1,110.7900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)