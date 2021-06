The price of an ounce of gold stabilized around the level of $ 1908. The current upward trend will be influenced by the focus on inflation risks before the release of key US jobs data later this week, which will provide evidence of economic recovery to the largest economy in the world. In this regard, some Fed officials said that the recent price pressures are expected with the reopening of the economy amid pent-up demand, and it should be temporary as supply imbalances recede. The personal consumption expenditures price index - which the Fed uses for its inflation target - rose 3.6% from the previous year, the largest annual jump since 2008.