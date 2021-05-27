Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfax, VA

Fairfax begins providing demographic data on COVID-19 vaccinations

By James Jarvis
Inside Nova
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fairfax County Health Department updated its COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard this week to include demographic data on about 30% of the vaccines administered in the county. Previously, the Fairfax County Vaccine and Registration Dashboard included the total number of vaccine doses received from the Virginia Department of Health, how many residents were vaccinated by the county’s health department, and the total number of people registered to receive the vaccine.

www.insidenova.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Fairfax County, VA
Coronavirus
Fairfax, VA
Government
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
Fairfax County, VA
Health
Fairfax County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Vaccines
County
Fairfax County, VA
Fairfax County, VA
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Fairfax, VA
Fairfax, VA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race And Ethnicity#Covid 19 Vaccine#Population Health#Cdc#Demographic Information#Demographic Data#Health Information#Vaccine Doses#Johnson Johnson#Cdc#Asian#Pacific Islander#Latinos#Tysons Corner Center#Vaccination Demographics#Vaccinations#Vaccination Progress#State Health Data#Fairfax Residents#Fairfax County Residents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthGillette News Record

CDC awards state $38M; Money is to be used to bridge pandemic health disparities

CASPER – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention awarded Wyoming $38.3 million to address health disparities in the state’s pandemic response. Wyoming’s grant is part of a larger $2.25 billion CDC program to bridge the gap for “underserved” communities by putting resources specifically toward high-risk populations, particularly where a geographic or racial health disparity exists.
Natick, MAnatickreport.com

Natick COVID-19 update: Two-thirds of residents fully vaccinated

The share of Natick’s population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has risen from 63% to 67% over the past week, and the percentage of 16-19-year-olds vaccinated jumped from 59% to 70%, according to weekly data released by the state. More than 24,000 Natick residents have now been fully vaccinated, and the...
Public Healthcontagionlive.com

Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Provides 90% Efficacy, Will Submit for Regulation

Experts suggest the vaccine, if regulated by the FDA, would benefit the US as a booster dose to combat waning immunity against emerging variants. Investigative COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373, from Novavax Inc, was associated with 90.4% overall prevention of symptomatic disease in new findings from the company’s phase 3 PREVENT-19 trial.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
WKYC

Novavax says its COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective

CLEVELAND — Novavax says its COVID-19 study shows its vaccine is 90% effective. It's 100% effective in preventing moderate to severe disease and perhaps most important, showed 93% efficacy against virus variants. That includes the Delta variant, originally spreading in India and now in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Experts predict it will likely become the predominant strain by winter.
Public HealthLongview News-Journal

The Role of CDC and Public Health Agencies in AFM Surveillance | Part I

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Siegel Rare Neuroimmune Association present a podcast about the relationship between healthcare providers, state health departments and CDC in supporting acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) surveillance. Hear from Dr. Janell Routh of CDC, Dr. Ben Greenberg of UT Southwestern Medical Center, and Emily Spence Davizon of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Together they discuss the process of how AFM cases are diagnosed, reported to public health agencies, sent to CDC, and classified.
Florida StateWCTV

Rural COVID-19 vaccinations lag in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - COVID-19 vaccination rates lag in vast swaths of rural Florida compared to the rest of the state — a pattern that also has been seen in other areas of the country, a new report shows. The report, released Friday by the state Department of Health, said...
Public Healthfox5atlanta.com

Study: Delta variant can reduce Pfizer, Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness

Two newly released studies found that two doses of either Pfizer’s or Astrazeneca’s COVID-19 vaccines proved protective against the Delta coronavirus variant, though effectiveness was slightly diminished by the mutated strain. In a study published in The Lancet on Monday, researchers observed patients both vaccinated and unvaccinated who tested positive...
Fairfax County, VArestonnow.com

Half of all Fairfax Health District residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The Fairfax Health District has officially surpassed the halfway mark for COVID-19 vaccinations. According to the Fairfax County Health Department’s data dashboard, 50.9% of all Fairfax Health District residents have now received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That amounts to 602,101 residents, including 63.1% of all people 18 and older.
Steuben County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Steuben County Public Health Resumes Immunization Clinics

The Steuben County Public Health Department is resuming its regular immunization clinics for children and adults who are uninsured, underinsured, or whose insurance does not cover vaccinations. COVID-19 vaccines will not be available at these clinics. Vaccines that children and adults are required or recommended to receive will be available, including DTaP and Tdap, MMR, HPV and many more.
Public Healthnwaonline.com

State's 264 new cases of concern, official says

Saturday marked another day of 200-plus new cases of covid-19 in Arkansas. New cases had hovered around 200 and active cases below 2,000 per day until Thursday, when the Arkansas Department of Health reported a spike of 289 cases. Friday's 393 new cases was the largest one-day increase in almost three months.
Fairfax County, VAAugusta Free Press

StarKist Co. to relocate headquarters to Fairfax County

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. StarKist Co., a leading seafood and chicken producer in the United States, will invest $3.6 million to relocate its corporate and administrative headquarters operations from Pittsburgh to Fairfax County. The company will occupy approximately 24,000 square feet at 1875 Explorer Street in...
Hawaii Statebigislandnow.com

CDC awards Hawaii $24,512,230 to Address COVID-19 Disparities

CDC has awarded the Hawaii State Department of Health $24,512,230 to address COVID-19-related health disparities. The funding, part of a $2.25 billion nationwide investment, seeks to advance health equity by expanding state, local, US territorial, and freely associated state health department capacity and services. This is CDC’s largest investment to date to improve health equity in the United States.
Galveston County, TXGalveston County Daily News

Galveston County health providers not demanding employees be vaccinated

While one Houston-area hospital system is making national headlines over its demand that employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be fired, the largest medical provider in Galveston County isn’t ready to issue a similar mandate. Not yet, at least. Although some aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19, the University of Texas Medical...
Boone County, MOKOMU

Covering COVID-19: Weekly COVID-19 and vaccination data roundup

MISSOURI - As COVID-19 continues to spread and vaccinations are given, KOMU 8 will continue to update you weekly about COVID-19 impacts in the community. Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.