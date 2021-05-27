Fairfax begins providing demographic data on COVID-19 vaccinations
The Fairfax County Health Department updated its COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard this week to include demographic data on about 30% of the vaccines administered in the county. Previously, the Fairfax County Vaccine and Registration Dashboard included the total number of vaccine doses received from the Virginia Department of Health, how many residents were vaccinated by the county’s health department, and the total number of people registered to receive the vaccine.www.insidenova.com