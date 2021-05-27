Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

TV tonight: ‘Friends: The Reunion’ gets the gang back together again

By Chuck Barney
East Bay Times
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Friends: The Reunion” (HBO Max): We’re expecting lots of laughs — and probably a few tears — as the long-awaited reunion special finally happens. Series stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer reunite on the sitcom’s iconic Warner Bros. set. James Corden leads a Q&A session with the cast and plenty of surprise special guests show up to reflect on the cultural phenomenon that was the 10-year sitcom.

www.eastbaytimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
James Corden
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Tonight#Bravo#Iheartradio Music Awards#Warner Bros#Q A#Usher#Bruno Mars Anderson#Iheartradio#Abc#Paramount#Nbc#Cbs#Pbs#Food Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Nickelodeon
Related
TV SeriesThe Guardian

Reviving Friends is like getting back together with your ex: a bad idea

I know I need to move on, but I just cannot stop thinking about the Friends reunion. Extreme 1990s enunciation: what was that anyway? I was never a diehard Friends fan – I liked it, sure, but let’s be honest, it was no Frasier. But I cannot imagine any fan of any stripe has spent the past 17 years thinking, “Man, I’d love to see a Friends reunion! And by ‘reunion’ I mean have James Corden ask the actors who had the loudest laugh.”
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Attention fans! the “Friends” reunion is not over

On May 27 it premiered in HBO Max “Friends: The Reunion”, the episode of the sitcom that brought the six original actors together for the first time in 17 years and the good news for fans is that the reunion did not end. This Thursday, new images of the cast were revealed along with James Corden as part of a segment for his television show from Warner Studios.
TV Seriesstudybreaks.com

‘Friends: The Reunion’ Proves Being Funny Isn’t Effortless

The one where the cast reflects on being global TV sensations — and all the pressure that comes along with it. All good things are doomed to come to an end, and it is exactly at this end where Ben Winston’s “Friends: The Reunion” picks up. The special, filmed in April and made available to stream on HBO Max on May 27, opens with a scene from the “Friends” series finale. All over again, fans watch their favorite characters say goodbye to their New York City apartment and head off into their new lives.
CelebritiesEW.com

Courteney Cox looks back on hosting SNL and only sees 'the nerves and the panic'

Courteney Cox has revisited a lot of her past lately, but the former Friends star doesn't look back at all of it through rose-colored glasses. During a lengthy interview on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM Wednesday morning, alongside her former costars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, Cox said she felt she was too "green," to do NBC's venerable sketch comedy show during the first year Friends was on the air, back in 1995.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

James Michael Tyler, actor of “Friends” revealed his fight against cancer

A little less than a month before the reunion episode of “Friends“, One of the actors of the popular sitcom revealed his intense fight against cancer. It’s about James Michael Tyler, known worldwide for his role as Gunther, who announced this Monday while passing through an NBC show that he has battled stage four prostate cancer.
CelebritiesPosted by
Yardbarker

Courteney Cox admits 'it always hurt my feelings' never to receive Emmy nod for 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow's appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show briefly became "The One Where Monica Wasn't Nominated." "It always hurt my feelings," Cox admitted, referencing how she was the only one of her Friends co-stars to never receive an Emmy nomination (h/t Insider). "When every single cast member was nominated but me, it definitely hurt my feelings. I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, 'Oh, I'm the only one?' It hurt."
TV Seriesmysoutex.com

‘Friends: The Reunion’ delivers the nostalgic goods

If you were alive in the 90s, or even if you were too young to truly understand what the show was, you knew “Friends”. The cast was on the cover of virtually every magazine in existence at the time, and was seen by an average of 25 million people per episode – launching it into the stratosphere of popular television and pop culture immortality.
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

Will Virtual Reunions for Beloved Shows Like 'Friends' and 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Get Emmy Love?

One of the first times I left my house during quarantine last year was a rare drive to the office to record a virtual panel. But this one was extra special: a reunion of the cast of “Community,” along with creator Dan Harmon. I knew the show’s fans were eager to see the gang from Greendale — including Donald Glover, who never does these things anymore — table-read an episode and answer questions about the show’s legacy (and if the long-rumored movie would ever happen). And I didn’t want to let my janky internet connection interrupt something that so many people, stuck at home in the middle of a pandemic, wanted to see.
CelebritiesWUSA

Jennifer Aniston Brainstorms a 'Friends' Quarantine Episode

Jennifer Aniston has an idea about how the Friends characters would've fared in quarantine. In an interview with Today.com, the 52-year-old actress guessed how Rachel (Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Ross (David Schwimmer), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), and Chandler (Matthew Perry) would have spent their time in lockdown. "You...
TV & VideosNew York Post

The painful cast injury that ‘Friends’ kept secret for decades

Warning: This story contains spoilers from the “Friends: The Reunion” special on HBO Max. In a harrowing incident that was kept hush-hush for decades, a 1996 episode of “Friends” took a turn when star Matt LeBlanc took a “cringe-worthy” fall while filming — and paramedics had to rush him to the hospital in excruciating pain.
Celebritieswbch.com

Lisa Kudrow recalls being fired from 'Frasier,' days before being offered role on 'Friends'

Friends star Lisa Kudrow received some life-changing news, just days after being told she had been fired from a promising job on Frasier. During her Wednesday appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the 57-year-old actress revealed she was cast as Roz Doyle in the popular NBC sitcom, directed by James Burrows. However, Kudrow was canned just three days into filming the pilot episode in 1993. The role of Roz eventually went to Peri Gilpin.