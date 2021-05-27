Boston Public Library to reopen next month

At this time the library is temporarily closed for browsing. However, you can still pick up your holds with no appointment using our new walk-up window at the main entrance. Alternatively, patrons can book a Contactless Pickup appointment online or via the Minuteman Library App, or call 508-647-6520. Pickup appointments are available from 9 to 10 a.m. daily from Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays, and 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Pickup appoints are available after you receive a request pickup email from the library. Come to the Contactless Pickup area outside the library during your appointment window and grab your items off the contactless pickup shelf. Items will be checked out and bagged with your name on it.