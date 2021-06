I don't know about y'all, but I'm tryin' to be like Miss Martha Stewart this summer: wealthy, unbothered, and beautiful. Sadly, the first two probably won't ever happen. (I'm a journalist and a Virgo… oof!) However, I can be the third, especially if I just copy the homemaking mogul's latest hairstyle. On May 20, Stewart shared a few snapshots while getting ready for a charity benefit, and we're all just going to have to take a minute to discuss her hair.