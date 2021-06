SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — From marijuana, to beer, and even guns, municipalities across the country are now offering incentives to motivate people to get a COVID vaccine. St. Louis County councilwoman Sholanda Webb is behind an idea to give $100 in gift cards to people who are on the fence about getting the shot. She said the cards could come from grocery stores, gas stations, or local businesses. Nearly $800,000 in federal funds from the American Recovery Plan Act would help fund the gift card rollout, meaning thousands of people could get the late incentive.