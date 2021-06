Stock futures are poised to kick off the new month in a dramatic fashion. Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) futures were last seen up 260 points, as vaccination optimism gains more steam and “reopening stocks” lead the charge into the summer. S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) futures were both noticeably higher as well, with the former on track to take out a new record high out of the gate. With Memorial Day in the rear-view mirror, investors are also unpacking a surging energy sector ahead of what’s likely to be a busy summer travel season.