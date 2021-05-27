Phillies: Larry Bowa, Charlie Manuel team up for new TV show
Larry Bowa and Charlie Manuel first met more than a half-century ago — respectively as Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins prospects during an instructional league game in Clearwater, Florida. The baseball lifers next crossed paths in the Sunshine State in 2003, when Bowa was managing and Manuel was advising then-general manager Ed Wade. Manuel later replaced Bowa as Phillies manager … but the two eventually would become colleagues again as senior advisors to the general manager starting in 2018.thatballsouttahere.com