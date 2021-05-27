Phillies: Larry Bowa, Charlie Manuel team up for new TV show

The Atlanta Braves (29-31) will collide with the Miami Marlins (27-35) in Game 2 of a three-game weekend set at LoanDepot Park in Miami on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 4:10 PM ET. Atlanta started the series with a 9-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. However, the Braves failed to continue their success after losing the next two installments of a series at 1-2 on Wednesday and 3-4 on Thursday. In a three-game weekend series, the Atlanta Braves failed to recover a one-run deficit in a 3-4 loss to the Miami Marlins in the opening game on Friday. Starter Charlie Morton made only 4.0 innings with four hits and four earned runs allowed while awarding four free bases but struck out three Miami batters in the loss. Right Fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. acquired a two-run score with a double and one RBI in leading Atlanta. Second Baseman Ozzie Albies and Shortstop Dansby Swanson made a double hit while Albies added two RBIs in the losing effort for the Braves.