Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Phillies: Larry Bowa, Charlie Manuel team up for new TV show

By Matt Rappa
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry Bowa and Charlie Manuel first met more than a half-century ago — respectively as Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins prospects during an instructional league game in Clearwater, Florida. The baseball lifers next crossed paths in the Sunshine State in 2003, when Bowa was managing and Manuel was advising then-general manager Ed Wade. Manuel later replaced Bowa as Phillies manager … but the two eventually would become colleagues again as senior advisors to the general manager starting in 2018.

thatballsouttahere.com
FanSided

FanSided

98K+
Followers
283K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Wade
Person
Larry Bowa
Person
Charlie Manuel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Go Game#Tropicana Field#Nbc Sports Philadelphia#Citizens Bank Park#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Charlie Bo S#The Art Museum#Navy Yard#Tampa Bay Rays#Phillies Manager#Phillies Games#The Game#City Hall#Tv#Clearwater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBphilliesnation.com

Charlie Manuel responds to fan who says he ‘cost the Phillies a World Series’

There has long been a narrative that the Philadelphia Phillies made a mistake sweeping the Atlanta Braves in the final series of the 2011 season. On one hand, they knocked out a division rival and set a new franchise record with 102 regular season wins. On the other hand, they opened the door for the St. Louis Cardinals to make the playoffs, and eventual upset them in the NLDS en route to winning the World Series.
MLBwmmr.com

New Phillie Luke Williams on The Preston & Steve Show

You just hit a 2 run walk-off homerun in your first MLB career game – what are you going to do? “Call Preston & Steve!”. Luke Williams called in after the biggest night of his life. You could still hear the smile on his face! Although we learned that this move up to the bigs makes him ineligible for the 2021 Olympics, to him, that’s okay. Following his dream to have a big league feels like the right career path right now. Enjoy Philly, Luke, and keep the bats swinging.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins 6/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Atlanta Braves (29-31) will collide with the Miami Marlins (27-35) in Game 2 of a three-game weekend set at LoanDepot Park in Miami on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 4:10 PM ET. Atlanta started the series with a 9-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. However, the Braves failed to continue their success after losing the next two installments of a series at 1-2 on Wednesday and 3-4 on Thursday. In a three-game weekend series, the Atlanta Braves failed to recover a one-run deficit in a 3-4 loss to the Miami Marlins in the opening game on Friday. Starter Charlie Morton made only 4.0 innings with four hits and four earned runs allowed while awarding four free bases but struck out three Miami batters in the loss. Right Fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. acquired a two-run score with a double and one RBI in leading Atlanta. Second Baseman Ozzie Albies and Shortstop Dansby Swanson made a double hit while Albies added two RBIs in the losing effort for the Braves.
MLBwhopam.com

MLB Roundup

The Cincinnati Reds hit a home run in each of the first five innings in downing the Colorado Rockies 11-5. The teams meet again this afternoon at Great American Ballpark with pregame at 2:40 on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP. Elsewhere in the National League. The Chicago Cubs had...
MLBPosted by
94.5 PST

Phillie Phanatic Is The Most Obnoxious Mascot In Baseball

We all know that the mascots for every professional sports team in the City of Brotherly Love can be very interesting to say the least. Some sports fans have called them rude, aggressive, dumb, and even annoying. We have all gotten a good laugh from the non-sense that the Phillie...
MLBsportsmemo.com

Mikey Sports TOP MLB Friday

Mikey Sports has been on an INCREDIBLE 36-15 (71%) RUN over his last 55 MLB picks! He has now made $1,000/game bettors $17,170 in profits since June 26, 2018. Join Mikey Sports with his Spread for Friday on Pirates v. Brewers!. How Our Pick Guarantee Works Sportsmemo's pick guarantee option...
MLBTaunton Gazette

Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox odds, picks and prediction

The Boston Red Sox (39-25) host the Toronto Blue Jays (31-30) for Game 2 of their four-game series Saturday at Fenway Park. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Red Sox vs. Blue Jays odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series:...
MLBnumberfire.com

Chas McCormick in center field for Astros on Saturday

Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Minnesota Twins. McCormick will man center field after Myles Straw was benched against right-hander Jose Berrios. numberFire's models project McCormick to score 9.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB Best Bets for June 11

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Happy Friday! To take us into the weekend on a high note,...
NFLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

MLB Betting Plays for Saturday, June 12 - Back the Giants on the Road in Washington

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo shares the latest sharp information for bettors to target on Saturday's MLB slate. As the calendar flips to summer and NFL training camp battles ramp up, it is now time for sports bettors to focus their bankrolls on Major League Baseball. It has been going on for over a month in the SI PRO betting community, but SI Gambling is here to highlight a notable Saturday matchup from the eyes of the Vegas Whispers sharps.
MLBCrescent-News

Baseball: Bryan grad Wisler traded to Tampa

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Matt Wisler will suit up for his seventh major league team as the former Bryan High School standout was dealt by the San Francisco Giants to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. Wisler, 28, was sent with cash considerations from the Giants to the Rays for...
MLBMiami Herald

Miami Marlins build lead then hold on to take home series against Atlanta Braves

It seemed only fitting, expected even, that Jazz Chisholm Jr. would start the action for the Miami Marlins on Saturday. The club was celebrating Bahamian Heritage Night at loanDepot park. Chisholm, the Marlins’ high-energy rookie from Nassau who is quickly making a name for himself around Major League Baseball, worked his way around the basepaths in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves to give the Marlins a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in their 4-2 victory as hundreds of the 8,158 inside the ballpark waved Bahamian flags while wearing his No. 2 jersey.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Brewers acquire RHP Hunter Strickland from Angels

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired right-handed reliever Hunter Strickland from the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday in exchange for cash considerations. Also on Saturday, the Brewers transferred third baseman Travis Shaw from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL. Strickland, 32, was designated for assignment by the Angels on Monday.
MLBGamingToday

Midseason 2021 MLB Futures Picks

Ten weeks into the Major League Baseball season we’ve seen a number of surprises, headed by the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants, who have the best record in baseball at 38-23 (.623) entering play June 11. Not bad for a team that was pegged to finish miles behind the LA...
MLBallfans.co

Atlanta Braves podcast S2E19: are they what they are?

Some days you win; some days you lose. The Atlanta Braves are playing this cliche to the max right now, and everyone is frustrated as a result. When we were prepping for this week’s Atlanta Braves podcast, we really were looking for silver linings and optimistic bits to talk about.
MLBsportschatplace.com

MLB Betting Props for 6/12/21: MLB Picks Odds, and Predictions

It’s a full slate of games across the MLB on Saturday and there is plenty of value across the board in terms of MLB betting props. Let’s take a look at the best MLB betting props to make your Saturday a winning one. New York Mets over 3.5 runs (+130)
MLBDoc's Sports Service

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants Prediction, 6/14/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Game: Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants. Odds/Point Spread: Arizona (+130) San Francisco (-172) Jon Duplantier and the Arizona Diamondbacks (20-45, 5th in NL West) travel to Oracle Park on Monday where they'll take on the San Francisco Giants (40-24, 1st in NL West). The line on this contest has the Diamondbacks coming in at +130 and the Giants are at -172. The total is set at 8. The pitchers taking the mound will be Jon Duplantier and Alex Wood.