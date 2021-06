When was the last time you saw a Bugatti Chiron in real life? Have you ever seen more than one at the same time? Well in this video we get to see the assembly of four of Bugatti’s most exclusive Chiron-based limited-edition hypercars. With a combined output of over 6,000 bhp, thanks to 12 turbochargers and 64 cylinders, this Bugatti testing day at the Nürburgring is one to remember.