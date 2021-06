Zinedine Zidane criticized Real Madrid and Florentino Perez in an open letter days after stepping down as manager. "I'm leaving, but I'm not abandoning ship and I'm not tired of coaching," Zidane said. "In May 2018 I left because after two-and-a-half years, with so many victories and so many trophies, I felt that the team needed something new to stay on top. Today things are different. I'm leaving because I feel the club is no longer giving me the trust I need, it isn't offering me the support to build something medium-to-long-term.