Instagram Connects Shoppers With Brands' Product Drops

By Karlene Lukovitz
mediapost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstagram is burrowing further into ecommerce, and looking to be more competitive with TikTok in that realm, with a new feature that connects online shoppers to product drops through its app. Product drops are promotions used to drive interest and demand for soon-to-be-released, usually limited-in-number, products. Drops will now have...

