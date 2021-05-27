Instagram Connects Shoppers With Brands' Product Drops

Emilia researches and writes UK Reports, focusing on Household, BPC and Brands. COVID-19 has put the notion of health and wellness in the spotlight and stressed the importance of a safe and clean home environment, as explored in Mintel 2021 Global Household Care Trend Safe Home, Serene Home. Mintel’s research from 2020, for example, shows that over half of Canadian consumers who clean the home do so to prevent the spread of the illness, while most Brazilian consumers will keep deep cleaning the entire house more often even when the COVID-19 outbreak ends. There’s also been an increased focus on health – a third of UK consumers have taken part in more home workouts since the COVID-19 outbreak, according to Mintel research from 2020.