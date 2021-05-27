Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Gold price remains below $1,900 following mixed U.S. durable goods data

By Neils Christensen
kitco.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Kitco News) - The gold market continues to see some technical selling pressure after pushing above $1,900 and is seeing little reaction to mixed U.S. manufacturing data. Thursday, the Commerce Department said that U.S. durable-goods orders declined by 1.3% in April. The data was weaker than expected; consensus expectations compiled by various news organizations called for durables to rose 0.8%.

www.kitco.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Price#Durable Goods#Capital Goods#Gold Production#Kitco News#The Commerce Department#Cibc#Core Goods#June Gold Futures#U S Durable Goods Orders#Market Volatility#Shipments#Investors#Supply Chain Disruptions#Economists#Semiconductor Shortages#Rise#Rose#Selling#Capital Spending
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsktwb.com

Asian stocks at month high ahead of U.S. jobs data, gold rises

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday while gold flirted near five-month highs ahead of European and U.S. data this week that will likely offer clues on the health of the global economy. The world’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic remains patchy with exports reviving but broader economic...
Marketskitco.com

Gold price holding on to $1,900 following rise in ISM Manufacturing PMI

(Kitco News) - Better than expected data from the U.S. manufacturing sector is starting to weigh on the gold market as prices fall below $1,900 an ounce in delayed reaction. Tuesday, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) showed a reading of 61.2% for May, up from April’s reading of 60.7%. The data was better than expected, as consensus forecasts called or a roughly unchanged reading.
Marketskitco.com

Gold and silver are once again higher leading into the European open

(Kitco News) -Once again gold and silver area trading higher leading into the European open. The yellow metal is knocking on the door of $1915/oz while silver is back above $28/oz. Elsewhere in the commodities markets spot WTI is up 1% and copper trades just above flat. Risk sentiment overnight...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CHF remains depressed below 0.8990 ahead of key US data

USD/CHF remains muted in the Asian session. US dollar softens on Fed dovish stance. US PMI data is closely watched. The USD/CHF pair traded quietly with modest losses on Tuesday. The pair recovered from the multi-month low near 0.8930 to touch the high of 0.9029. However, it fails to carry the previous gains onto the fresh trading week.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: Treasury yields rally to stall XAU/USD's upside

Gold price (XAU/USD) ended May with an 8% gain, recording the best monthly rise in ten. Nonetheless, XAU/USD’s rally to $1930 is likely at risk as Treasury yields rebound, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta briefs. Gold awaits the Eurozone inflation and US ISM Manufacturing PMI for fresh cues. “The further upside appears...
Businesskitco.com

Commerzbank still see some more upside in gold

(Kitco News) - Commerzbank note that robust demand in gold ETF's could be responsible for the recent rise in the yellow metal. It noted that the fall in the dollar and the recent drop in yields could have also helped the safe haven as previously the rise in yields helped offer investors another alternative.
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Asian stocks look set to dip; yuan holds retreat

(June 1): Asian stocks looked set for a weaker open Tuesday and U.S. futures slipped as traders await key American jobs data later this week to help gauge the economic outlook. Equity contracts fell in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures edged down following a...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar nears 6-year high as oil rallies, GDP rises

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback * Canadian GDP rises 5.6% annualized in the first quarter * Price of U.S. oil increases 3.4% * Canadian bond yields climb across a steeper curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, moving close to a recent six-year high, as oil prices rose ahead of an OPEC supply decision and data showed first quarter growth in the domestic economy. The loonie , which has benefited this year from higher commodity prices and a more hawkish stance from the Bank of Canada, rose 0.3% to 1.2031 per greenback, or 83.12 U.S. cents. Two weeks ago, it touched its strongest level since May 2015 at 1.2014. Canada's first quarter annualized growth was 5.6%, reflecting continued strength in the economy influenced by favorable mortgage rates, government transfers and stronger employment, Statistics Canada said. Still, a preliminary estimate showed a 0.8% contraction in April, when lockdowns were in place in some provinces to curb a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The data is backward looking and unlikely to have much impact on the Bank of Canada's outlook for the economy, said Simon Harvey, FX market analyst for Monex Europe and Monex Canada. Instead, the central bank will be "looking at what OPEC decides later today and what the signal is for the price of oil for the remainder of the year," Harvey said. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies are likely to agree to continue a slow easing of supply curbs when they meet on Tuesday, OPEC sources said. U.S. crude prices were up 3.4% at $68.6 a barrel, while the U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies and global stocks hit a record high as investors shrugged off concerns about rising inflation. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, tracking a move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rose 4.3 basis points to 1.526%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX boosted by energy, gold stocks

(Updates prices, adds sector details) June 1 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday, driven by gains in energy and gold stocks as underlying commodity prices gained, while investors awaited key U.S. economic data due later this week. * The energy sector climbed 3.5% as U.S. crude jumped...
MarketsForexTV.com

Gold Little Changed As Dollar Steadies

Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday as the dollar held steady underpinned by some robust U.S. economic data. Spot gold was little changed at $1,906.69 per ounce, after having scaled a near five-month high earlier in the day. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,909.80. Surveys earlier...
StocksUS News and World Report

Dow, S&P 500 Rise on Optimism About Economic Recovery

(Reuters) -The S&P 500 and the Dow rose on Tuesday, with the benchmark S&P 500 within 0.5% of its record high as investors cheered signs of an improving economy ahead of a week packed with major data that is expected to shed more light on the path of inflation. The...
MarketsForexTV.com

Canadian Dollar Climbs On Higher Commodity Prices

The Canadian dollar was higher against its major opponents during the European session on Tuesday, as strong manufacturing surveys across the globe spurred optimism about a faster recovery, triggering a rally in commodities. China’s manufacturing sector expanded at a faster pace in May on robust new orders and production. The...
Marketsgrainews.ca

Canadian Dollar and Business Outlook: TSX approaches 20,000 points

WINNIPEG – The Canadian dollar is surpassing the 83-cent United States mark after the release of economic data from Statistics Canada. As of 8:42 a.m. CDT, the loonie was at US$0.8319 or US$1=C$1.2021 compared to US$0.8284 or US$1=C$1.2072 when markets closed on Monday. Statistics Canada reported on Tuesday the economy grew at an annual rate of 5.6 per cent during fiscal first quarter, surpassing previous forecasts. In March, Canada’s real gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 1.1 per cent. However, for April’s data out next month, Statistics Canada also expects a 0.8 per cent drop in economic output from last year.
Stocksmilwaukeesun.com

U.S. stocks open higher as energy sector rallies

NEW YORK, June 1 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks on Tuesday kicked off the holiday-abbreviated trading week on an upbeat note, buoyed by strong gains in energy shares. Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 190.43 points, or 0.55 percent, to 34,719.48. The S&P 500 was up 19.72 points, or 0.47 percent, to 4,223.83. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 71.42 points, or 0.52 percent, to 13,820.16.
Marketskitco.com

Gold pauses Tuesday amid solid price uptrend in place

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are near steady in midday U.S. trading Tuesday, after scoring a five-month high...