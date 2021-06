The Japanese yen is directionless in Monday trade. In the European session, USD/JPY is trading at 109.71, down 0.10%. The week has started with a data dump out of Japan, and the numbers have been a mixed bag. Industrial Production rose by 2.5%, marking a second straight gain. However, this was well short of the forecast of 4.0%. Retail Sales jumped 12.0% in April, a massive gain which points to a strong increase in consumer spending. Still, analysts had projected a gain of 15.4%. Consumer Confidence and Housing Starts both beat the estimates, with readings of 34.1 and 7.0%, respectively.