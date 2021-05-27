The simple trick Steve Jobs followed to be 'most productive,' according to his former executive assistant

Hi Anda, you are one of the top MarTech CEOs in the industry. Tell us about your journey and how you arrived at Knotch. The seed for Knotch was planted during my experience as a young immigrant in America, when much of what I experienced through targeted ads, read in publications, and watched in media/tv was not impactful or relevant to me. That led to my interest in helping brands improve their content marketing efforts and to building the Knotch Content Intelligence Platform to help them do that. We started by creating a simple feedback mechanism to gauge consumers’ reaction to a given piece of content and then quickly expanded to offer analytics and other tools for helping content teams plan, measure and optimize their content investments. Until we created the content intelligence space, every content campaign was essentially guesswork because there was no effective way to determine how it was performing. Knotch’s contribution has been to eliminate the guesswork and equip content leaders with actionable information that can help increase brand awareness, user engagement and lead generation.