Costco Q3 FY 2021 Earnings Report Preview: What to Look For

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.330-3.430 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of brokerages have weighed in on REG. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.46.