The Board of Trustees (BOT) must set a date to review Ms. Nikole Hannah-Jones for tenure. Over a week has passed since the BOT received the formal recommendation for her tenure, an action that has been publicly reported. Outside of Ms. Hannah-Jones, who now has legal counsel representing her interests, the UNC-Chapel Hill faculty have the most to lose in this situation. Yet, we are completely in the dark. The outcome of the Board’s decision will tell us, one way or another, whether our teaching, research and service are respected and valued, or whether our careers are now subject to ideological concerns of members of the BOT or those who appoint them.