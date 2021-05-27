Flood Advisory issued for Henry, Johnson, Pettis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Henry; Johnson; Pettis The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Pettis County in central Missouri Henry County in west central Missouri Southern Johnson MO County in west central Missouri * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 831 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Clinton, Windsor, Leeton, Urich, Green Ridge, Calhoun, Chilhowee, Coal, Blairstown, Tightwad, Post Oak, Hartwell, La Due, Quick City and La Tour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.