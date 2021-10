Speaker Therese Terlaje said there was an error in the engrossment of war claims Bill 130-36 which was already signed into law by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero as P.L. 36-59. “There was an error in the engrossment of Bill 130-36. Specifically, language was included in the engrossed bill that should not have been included. Unfortunately, no senator or staff caught the error in the engrossed bill prior to voting. The bill containing the error was passed by 13 ayes and 2 absent votes and signed into law by the Governor as P.L. 36-59,” Terlaje said.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO