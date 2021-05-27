Food commodities distribution at Yona, Ordot/Chalan Pago
The Guam Department of Education (GDOE), State Agency for the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) under the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Nutrition Service distribution will be available to village constituents only on a first-come, first-served basis. A limit of three households per vehicle will be serviced at the distributions. Face masks must be worn. Bring a photo ID. Village Mayors distribution schedule is as follows: