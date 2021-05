Information from Fortuna Police Department’s Facebook page:. Fortuna Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance. On Friday, May, 14 2021 at approximately 6:34 pm Officers responded to the area of Kenmar Road and S Fortuna Boulevard for the report of an unknown traffic collision. The involved vehicle was reported to be on its side with smoke coming from the engine compartment. Officers located a black 2010 Chrysler van with out of state plates over an embankment off of Kenmar Road. An injured adult female, believed to be the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was located on scene. Fire and ambulance personnel provided emergency medical assistance to the adult female. The adult female ultimately succumbed to her injuries on scene. An injured canine was located during this investigation and was transported to the Emergency Vet for medical treatment.