Stocks

Dow Futures Rise After Upbeat Jobs Report

By Jake Scott
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStock futures are mixed this morning, as investors digest a better-than-expected round of jobs data. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) were last seen around 75 points higher, after data showed U.S. weekly jobless claims totaled 406,000 -- another pandemic-era low -- against a 425,000 estimate. Meanwhile, S&P 500 Index (SPX) futures were flat and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) were swimming in red ink, after scoring modest gains in the previous session. Separately, the Commerce Department didn't change its initial estimate on first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP), leaving it at 6.4%.

