Dow Futures Rise After Upbeat Jobs Report

The FTSE 100 index is expected to open around 9 points higher, according to IG, having closed Friday at 7134.06, with equity investors remaining in a positive mood after the S&P 500 and Europe's Stoxx 600 posted new record closing highs Friday. Equities have been helped by the European Central Bank's decision last week to continue purchasing bonds under its pandemic emergency buying program at a significantly higher pace. Investors are likely to be cautious ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve decision Wednesday, however, while the U.K. will see a raft of data releases this week, including inflation, unemployment and retail sales figures.