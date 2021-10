The coastal ocean is an extraordinarily energetic place where water and sediments are always in motion. More than a third of the human population lives near coastline globally, and we are collectively dependent on the coastal ocean for subsistence, commerce, and recreation. Rising sea levels and increasing intensity of storms are just two consequences of climate change that are influencing and will continue to influence the dynamics of coastal ecosystems. It is these dynamic physical characteristics and important mutual influences that make the coastal ocean critical to study but equally challenging to observe.

WILDLIFE ・ 11 DAYS AGO