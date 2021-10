Andover has about 100 fewer students in its public schools this year as the district continues to see a multi-year decline. District officials recently reviewed the Oct. 1 enrollment numbers with the School Committee to give an outlook for the budgeting cycle to come. There are 5,467 students in Andover schools down from 5,577 last year, according to the recently released numbers.

ANDOVER, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO