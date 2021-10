The Jose D. Leon Guerrero Commercial Port of Guam is celebrating its 46th anniversary this week and will hold a series of virtual events starting tomorrow. The first event begins tomorrow morning with a virtual opening ceremony, consisting of a flag-raising ceremony followed by a parade of trucks, proclamation signing by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, and resolution presentation by the Guam Legislature. The entire opening ceremony can be viewed live on the Governor’s Facebook page as well as on the Port’s Facebook page.

