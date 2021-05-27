Cancel
Falcons Breakout Candidates: Matt Hennessy

By Alex Lord
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Hennessey didn’t get much experience his rookie year, but during the 2020 draft, he was a very wanted man. The Falcons drafted Hennessy with the 78th overall pick, but if they hadn’t, he would’ve been taken by the Broncos a pick later. The New York Daily News reported that the Jets, who owned the 79th pick, had agreed to trade the pick to the Broncos. Denver elected to take Lloyd Cushenberry 83rd overall, who started 16 games as a rookie but had an up and down year. Hennessy was highly coveted coming out of college, partly due to his insane athleticism — posting an elite RAS score.

