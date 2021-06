The nimble handling, small physical footprint, and low operating costs of electric scooters make them a natural choice for couriers and local delivery companies, but the rise of last-mile delivery services over the last year has led some people to look past bikes like Vespa and NIU, and look for something a bit more specialized. That’s where Dispatch comes in, with a concept bike that’s been specifically developed to meet the needs of businesses that rely on cost-effective “last mile” delivery solutions to stay in business.