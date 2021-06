Netflix is going to give us yet another lovely Turkish production, and it’s a romantic drama movie this time, titled Last Summer. As we all know, Netflix is pretty generous when it comes to local productions. There are many Indian, Spanish, and more local Netflix Originals on the platform. Turkish series and movies are among those local productions as well. Besides, there are many fans of local Turkish productions on Netflix. We last saw that in Fatma, which was a brilliant Turkish thriller series. To add to that, we’re just a week away from The Gift season 3, whose trailer was released at the beginning of June.