Community weighs in on Guam’s US Supreme Court win in Ordot Dump case

On Monday, the Supreme Court once again rejected any meaningful change to its jurisprudence around qualified immunity, the court-created doctrine that shields police officials from lawsuits in cases of possible misconduct. The court’s harsh rulings in a pair of per curiam decisions with no noted dissents came on the heels of a recent announcement that the Senate failed to reach an agreement on long-awaited federal legislation to transform policing in America. The Senate’s failure was a clear betrayal of the millions around the country who took to the streets to demand accountability and change in the wake of George Floyd’s murder last year, and the Supreme Court’s decisions this week compounded the consequences of that betrayal. With our federal government now having failed to affirm the rights of victims of police abuse, it’s now fully up to the states to protect Americans from the horrific consequences of qualified immunity. A few states have started to make some reforms, but so far not nearly meaningfully enough.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO