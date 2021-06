BTS is reportedly set to unveil a new album following the release of their single “Butter” last May. BTS still tops the billboard chart with their second single in English, “Butter”, which has been a hit for several weeks now. And good news for all K-Pop fans! If the latest rumors are to be believed, the band is about to release a new record. Indeed, according to the South Korean media, SPO TV News, the stars of K-Pop will be back with a new album on July 9. The media also points out that the group had said in a recent press conference to “Butter” last month, that he was planning to release an album this summer. So, info or poison?