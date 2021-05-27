Rob Vanstone: CFL's uncertain future concerns Saskatchewan Roughriders punter Jon Ryan

MARSHALL, BRANDON | School: Nevada | Position: LB | Height: 6015v | Weight: 242v | Hand: 1048v | Arm: 3368v | Wing: 8038 | Age: 31 | Agent: Himself. Wore No.52 at HUB Football CAMP on 5/23/21. The savvy and instincts are clearly still evident; displays quick reaction skills… very strong footwork, well-built frame, even-proportioned strength. His enthusiasm is contagious to the younger players… he will bring a strong leadership presence inside the locker room, as a player who has reached the pinnacle but is humble enough to blend in as one of the guys. You could see his anticipation skills were a step ahead of others, he wins with experience at this stage of his career. There are times where he can struggle keeping up with some of the faster receivers when in coverage but his arm length helps compensate for his deficiencies, as he is able to get his hands on some PBUs. Can tend to be a bit too grabby at times when covering. Overall, appeared to be well-conditioned, healthy and ready to go. Proved that he can still contribute and brings high-level of intelligence and intangibles. Any team in need of a veteran inside linebacker who can contribute 25-30 quality reps per game, should take a long, hard look at Marshall. He is hungry for an opportunity and eager for another opportunity.