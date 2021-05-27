Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Deep Dive: How IP Address Verification, Biometrics And Behavioral Analytics Can Simplify User Identification

By PYMNTS
Posted by 
pymnts
pymnts
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Online security, always a priority, has taken on greater urgency as consumers use digital channels to shop and carry out their banking activities in higher volumes. Research revealed that consumers are expressing growing comfort with and a preference for physical and behavior-based methods of security that are both convenient and invisible. Passwords did not rank among the top three most secure ways to verify a customer’s identity for the first time since 2017. Instead, these spots are going to physical biometrics, PIN codes texted to mobile devices and behavioral analytics that do not require any consumer effort.

www.pymnts.com
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ip Addresses#Personal Data#Behavioral Analytics#Data Analytics#User Data#Digital Data#Mobile Data#Pin#Deep Dive#Kyc#Geoguard#Ip Verification Processes#Physical Biometrics#Ip Data#Seamless Verification#Biometrics Adoption#Ip Addresses#Identification#Online User Behavior#Technology Tools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
AmazonVentureBeat

How data analytics can help recruit the best engineers

Employers are facing a lot of pressure to fill open positions efficiently and effectively — a task made even more difficult in light of low unemployment and a shortage of people with specific types of skills. Some enterprises are tackling this challenge with data analytics, by incorporating embedded reporting and analytical tools into their talent acquisition programs. By integrating different data sources into their hiring processes, these enterprises can expand the pool of potential candidates, identify qualified applicants, and improve the hiring process.
Softwaregitconnected.com

VSCode-Your IP Address in a Glance

When you’re working in Visual Studio Code IDE, there comes a time when you require the IP Address on the machine your working on. It’s too much of a cumbersome job to open up the browser, depending upon your operating system; search the internet for the relevant commands that would display a long list of IP addresses and finally sort out the one that you require.
Technologybiometricupdate.com

Prodigy rolls out all-in-one biometric ID verification suite

Prodigy Ventures has launched a biometric identity verification platform dubbed IDVerifact, which it says is intended to address the complexities that come with dealing with different identity solutions for different verification purposes. Prodigy counts BioConnect, IDmission and TruNarrative as biometric and identity verification technology partners. The company says its new...
Technologyatlanticcitynews.net

How Can You Search the Post Office for My Address?

With the advancement in times, it has become easier to look people up for their addresses. For instance, if you know someone's name, you can know their address online. On the flip side, if all you know is someone's address, you would still be able to check their name online.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

The importance of behavior analytics in your organization’s cybersecurity

Collin’s dictionary defines “behavior pattern” as a recurrent way of acting by an individual or group toward a given object or in a given situation. Analyzing and understanding the behavior patterns of individuals has proven to provide in-depth solutions to problems in different walks of life, including cybersecurity. When it...
Computersnordvpn.com

How to find my router IP address on any device

First, you should familiarize yourself with these two terms – “router IP” and “default gateway IP.” Your router’s IP works like a gateway between your devices and the wider internet, which is why it can also be called a “default gateway IP address.” All devices connected on the same network send their requests to the router by default. Different devices will name it differently. Windows computers will call it ‘default gateway’ while iOS devices will store your router’s IP address under ‘router.’
Businessbiometricupdate.com

Plurilock wins three behavioral biometric security contracts, updates MFA

The last week of May was an eventful one for cybersecurity company Plurilock, which signed three separate contracts for its behavioral biometrics and cybersecurity technology. The first of them was with IT service reseller GiaSpace, following which the company will license Plurilock’s continuous authentication software to an unnamed U.S. pharmaceutical manufacturer.
Cell Phonessecuritygladiators.com

How to Change My IP Address on iPhone iOS – [Simple Method]

Your IP address is your unique ID across the internet. Without it, no one would be able to send you the precious content you are looking for. But most of the time, this ID (a public IP address) is dynamic and temporary. It changes every time you move, either physically or virtually.
SoftwareVentureBeat

How AI can simplify, streamline, and enhance supply chain operations

Global economic activity is picking up now that pandemic-related restrictions are easing. But this return to normal has not been without hiccups, notably including supply chains emerging from virtual shutdowns. However, few organizations are eager to revert to the manual-driven operational frameworks of the previous decade. The shift to advanced...
Technologynordvpn.com

4 ways to find your printer’s IP address

Your printer’s IP address is a 12-digit ID number used to connect it to the internet or a device. You can find it in four different ways:. 1. Open Control Panel > Hardware and Sound > Devices and Printers. 2. Right-click the printer and select Properties. 3. Look in the...
Technologyabovethelaw.com

How Contract Analytics Can Unlock Business Value

While numerous businesses have invested in contract lifecycle management technology, these systems rarely deliver insights about contracts’ actual contents — let alone analyze what contractual language means in ways that enable smarter, faster decisions. To do that, businesses need a CLM system supported by world class analytics. And while CLM...
San Jose, CAdesign-reuse.com

SmartDV Announces Support for ARINC Standards with Design and Verification IP

High-Quality, Highly Configurable Design and Verification IP Compliant with Avionics Standards. ARINC standards describe avionics, cabin systems, protocols and interfaces used by air transport and business aircraft. Currently, SmartDV’s Design IP is compliant with the ARINC 664 standard. Its Verification IP is compliant with ARINC 419, 429, 664, 818 and 825 standards.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Deep Dive: How Behavioral Analytics Reduces Customer Friction And False Positives In Fraud Detection

Fraud prevention is a constant battle for banks, retailers and other businesses. Bad actors are ceaselessly unleashing new schemes that legacy prevention systems struggle to spot, let alone prevent, and this forces many companies to invest in frequent technology upgrades or risk being easy prey for fraudsters. A recent study found that every dollar of fraud now costs U.S. retailers a total of $2.94 in lost merchandise and other expenses — many stemming from new technological systems merchants must implement to prevent being targeted again.
InternetPosted by
pymnts

Deep Dive: How Offering Real-Time Payments Can Help Merchants Meet Mobile-First Customers' Needs

The pandemic has led to innumerable changes in how consumers and businesses conduct daily tasks, impacting everything from how they pay their bills to the ways in which they shop or interact with vendors. Many consumers have abandoned traditional payment methods for alternatives that allow transactions to clear faster — a trend that has continued. Check and cash transactions have dipped since the pandemic began, with cash usage decreasing by 38 percent among consumers who were using it regularly before the crisis. Mobile app payments, on the other hand, grew by 33 percent during the same time frame. Individuals were also more likely to make automatic or recurring payments to businesses, with such transactions expanding by 14 percent.
SoftwareBeta News

How deep learning can deliver improved cybersecurity [Q&A]

Traditional cybersecurity isn't necessarily bad at detecting attacks, the trouble is it often does so after they have occurred. A better approach is to spot potential attacks and block them before they can do any damage. One possible way of doing this is via 'deep learning' allowing technology to identify the difference between good and bad.