Deep Dive: How IP Address Verification, Biometrics And Behavioral Analytics Can Simplify User Identification

The pandemic has led to innumerable changes in how consumers and businesses conduct daily tasks, impacting everything from how they pay their bills to the ways in which they shop or interact with vendors. Many consumers have abandoned traditional payment methods for alternatives that allow transactions to clear faster — a trend that has continued. Check and cash transactions have dipped since the pandemic began, with cash usage decreasing by 38 percent among consumers who were using it regularly before the crisis. Mobile app payments, on the other hand, grew by 33 percent during the same time frame. Individuals were also more likely to make automatic or recurring payments to businesses, with such transactions expanding by 14 percent.