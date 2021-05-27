Deep Dive: How IP Address Verification, Biometrics And Behavioral Analytics Can Simplify User Identification
Online security, always a priority, has taken on greater urgency as consumers use digital channels to shop and carry out their banking activities in higher volumes. Research revealed that consumers are expressing growing comfort with and a preference for physical and behavior-based methods of security that are both convenient and invisible. Passwords did not rank among the top three most secure ways to verify a customer’s identity for the first time since 2017. Instead, these spots are going to physical biometrics, PIN codes texted to mobile devices and behavioral analytics that do not require any consumer effort.www.pymnts.com