Kevin Bacon has about a hundred acting credits listed on IMDb, but over the course of his long and celebrated career he steadily has been building a filmography as director and producer. He has helmed such acclaimed projects as Losing Chase, Loverboy and The Closer, the series that starred his wife Kyra Sedgwick, and produced movies in which he starred ranging from The Woodsman to a low-budget cult gem you must see called Cop Car among other projects behind the lens.