Pitney Bowes poll: Expect year-over-year increases in summer shopping

Regulation costs are 11% higher today than five years ago, accounting for $93,870 of the final price of a new single-family home on average, according to the National Association of Home Builders. Regulatory costs accounted for an average of $84,671 of a new home's price in 2016, but those costs have increased 44% from 2011 when they averaged around $65,224. Breaking down the 2021 costs, $41,330 are due to a higher price for a finished lot and $52,540 result from regulatory costs imposed on the builder during construction after purchasing the lot. NAHB says regulatory costs are one of the biggest factors limiting housing construction.