Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stamford, CT

Pitney Bowes poll: Expect year-over-year increases in summer shopping

By Phil Hall
Posted by 
WestfairOnline
WestfairOnline
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This summer will be a season of open wallets and ringing cash registers, according to new research published by Stamford-based Pitney Bowes Inc. In a nationwide poll of more than 2,000 adults, respondents stated their product spending will be 9% higher this summer versus last summer. Outdoor-related items are top of the shopping list, with consumers planning to spend 12% more on sporting goods and 9% more on both apparel and footwear and on home and garden products.

westfaironline.com
WestfairOnline

WestfairOnline

White Plains, NY
588
Followers
3K+
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

Westfair Business Publications (Westfair), a privately held publishing firm located in White Plains, N.Y., publishes weekly business newspapers: the Westchester County Business Journal in New York state and the Fairfield County Business Journal in Connecticut. With a weekly readership of more than 150,000, Westfair’s business publications reach business leaders and decision makers in seven counties as a premier source of business information on matters of concern and interest. Its website, westfaironline.com, provide up-to-date news and information on issues important and pertinent to the regional business marketplace.

 https://westfaironline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Stamford, CT
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporting Goods#Millennials#Global Sales#Home Sales#Pitney Bowes Inc#Gen Z#Poll#Summer Spending#Retailers#Global E Commerce#Nationwide#Younger Consumers#Age Demographics#Higher Income Earners#Open Wallets#Baby Boomers#In Summer#Mid Income Earners#Urban Residents#Executive Vice President
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
Related
Retailinsideradio.com

Retailers Leverage Radio To Plug Memorial Day Holiday Sales.

With Americans in spring planting, mulching and fix-up mode, the Home Depot more than tripled its radio spot volume in the week leading up to the Memorial Day holiday. The home improvement retailer aired 70,823 spots for the week of May 24-30, rocketing up the Media Monitors tally to No. 1 from No. 3 the week prior and No. 26 the week before that.
BusinessMacdaily News

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises 3.1% year over year, higher than expected

The core personal consumption expenditures price index increased 3.1% in April year-over-year. U.S. Federal Reserve officials consider the core PCE to be the best gauge of inflation. Jeff Cox reports for CNBC:. The core personal consumption expenditures index was forecast to increase 2.9% after rising 1.9% in March. The index...
Businessfinbold.com

Amazon generates over $800,000 in revenue per minute, a 44% increase in a year

Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) position as one of big tech’s most profitable companies is highlighted by the firm’s staggering revenue per minute as more people shift to digital products necessitated by the pandemic. Data acquired and calculated by Finbold indicates that the eCommerce giant generated $837,350 in revenue per minute for...
Stamford, CTPosted by
WestfairOnline

Pitney Bowes taps IBM for global hybrid cloud transformation

IBM and Pitney Bowes today announced an agreement under which IBM will deliver IT automation, machine learning and managed infrastructure services designed to help Pitney Bowes transform hybrid cloud computing to support its global business plan and goals. Headquartered in Stamford, Pitney Bowes moves more than 222 million parcels and...
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon Prime Day 2021: What to Expect for the Summer Shopping Event

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is expected to roll out next month and we're here to help you find the best deals! Whether your daily routine is shopping at Amazon for deep discounts or you're the type of shopper to wait for its biggest sales, ET Style has all the information you need to know about Amazon's epic shopping event.
Retailkentlive.news

Shopping soars 46% year on year, but petrol stations down 13%

The amount of money spent by shoppers in stores across Great Britain soared 9.2% in April compared with March as lockdown restrictions eased and non-essential retailers welcomed back customers, according to the Office for National Statistics. Compared with April last year – during the first national lockdown – sales were...
Stamford, CTPosted by
WestfairOnline

Philips Domestic Appliances signs Donatella Arpaia for marketing deal

Philips Domestic Appliances, a provider of kitchen, coffee and home care appliances based in Stamford, has teamed with celebrity chef Donatella Arpaia in a new marketing partnership. The pact includes the launch of the PhilipsKitchenByDonatella.com website featuring exclusive recipes and product tutorials. A live interactive cooking series, “Philips Presents: Dine...
Real Estateprobuilder.com

Regulatory Costs Increased 44% in 10 Years

Regulation costs are 11% higher today than five years ago, accounting for $93,870 of the final price of a new single-family home on average, according to the National Association of Home Builders. Regulatory costs accounted for an average of $84,671 of a new home's price in 2016, but those costs have increased 44% from 2011 when they averaged around $65,224. Breaking down the 2021 costs, $41,330 are due to a higher price for a finished lot and $52,540 result from regulatory costs imposed on the builder during construction after purchasing the lot. NAHB says regulatory costs are one of the biggest factors limiting housing construction.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 729 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Industrynysenasdaqlive.com

Industrial Labels Market Robust pace of Industry during 2020-2027|HP Inc., Cannon Inc., Xerox Corporation, Cenveo, Inc., CL Industries, Inc.

The report on Industrial Labels market consists of prominent factors such as latest trends, performance drivers, top key players, revenue, growth rate, volume sales, and consumer insights. Through an all-inclusive analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses, detailed information of enterprises on global and regional level have been accommodated in this report.