Pitney Bowes poll: Expect year-over-year increases in summer shopping
This summer will be a season of open wallets and ringing cash registers, according to new research published by Stamford-based Pitney Bowes Inc. In a nationwide poll of more than 2,000 adults, respondents stated their product spending will be 9% higher this summer versus last summer. Outdoor-related items are top of the shopping list, with consumers planning to spend 12% more on sporting goods and 9% more on both apparel and footwear and on home and garden products.westfaironline.com