Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aspen, CO

Mountain Mayhem: Office-minded

By May Selby Mountain Mayhem
Aspen Times
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou won’t want to set your “out of office” notifications once you’ve stepped into the new Aspen Office on Main Street, kitty corner from the Hotel Jerome. This stylish new workspace draws you in from the get go, offering desk rental space by the month. It’s the creation of New York transplants George Raptis and Emily Bibb who recently relocated to Aspen to pursue a post-pandemic life. As founders of New York-based remote work startup Curated, the husband-wife team was longing for community and connection and created this “luxury workspace for the modern nomad.”

www.aspentimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aspen, CO
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transplants#Hotel Rooms#Mountain Mayhem#Italian#The Aspen Office#Historic Aspen Photos#Wintry Wallpaper#Kitty Corner#Kitchen#Spring#Balconies#Happy Hour#Sharp#Like Minded Women#Face#Desk Rental Space#Husband#Individual Rooms#Startup#Founders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Instagram
Related
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

A beautiful setting

As the snow melts and Aspen readies for summer, a big thank you to City Market for their upgrade this past year. Many will remember the beautiful spring blooms of the fruit trees several years ago, but the bears put an end to those and wear and tear had the structure around the parking in disrepair. Thanks to store manager John Hailey’s work with Misty Herman in the central office in Grand Junction, the present plan was developed and there is now a nice looking and functional structure.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Iconic Colorado railway to reopen on fourteener this week after $100 million in repairs

Making its first climb up 'America's Mountain' in 1891, The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is set to start rolling once again after an extended closure followed a suspension of operations in October, 2017. While there were questions of whether or not the train would ever reopen at the time of closure, a necessary $100 million renovation project gave the train new life.
Colorado Statethemtnear.com

Discover Colorado: Lovely Lily Lake

Omayra Acevedo, Rocky Mountain National Park. The breeze was gently blowing, and after a very long and challenging week, I grabbed a cocktail and stood at the front screen door to inhale the crisp mountain air. Sunshine on My Shoulders was playing in the background and visions of hiking in the Colorado summer sun took a hold of me. I could feel myself smirk and reflect back on all of my adventures. Especially the ones in our colorful state. In case you’re new to my columns or have forgotten, I have a slight obsession with our Rocky Mountains.
Colorado Statedenverite.com

Taste of Colorado will return in 2021, but in a new location

Every year over Labor Day weekend, A Taste of Colorado brings dozens of booths to Civic Center Park, serving up food from local Colorado restaurants. The free event brings in hundreds of thousands of visitors to enjoy live music and art and to sample some of the best food the state has to offer.
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

Aspen real estate snapshot, May 17

Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, ­private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & ­Recorder’s Office report. On nearly an acre, this Willoughby Way home boasts riverfront views, a billiards room, six bedrooms, six bathrooms and 10,000 square feet. $31,000,000. Low. Basalt. This...
Aspen, COwildsnow.com

Adventure From Home Elks — Pyramid & Hayden Prep

The next installment of the Adventure From Home Series focuses on the Elk Mountains near Aspen, Colorado. Check out the first round, focused on the Tetons. I was excited to be introduced to this new-to-me range while connecting up with close friends living in the area. The Elk Mountains are...
Aspen, COaspenreallife.com

Axel Livingston Aspen Artist Sells His Art in Solo Show

Aspen artist Axel Livingston sold all but one painting in his first solo exhibition in Aspen and we, as a community, could not be more proud. But what exactly is it that we are proud of? Yes, the kid’s got talent and we are incredibly proud of his work in all of its layers and depth that include incredibly important messages about our upside-down world, and teen mental health, but we are also proud that he believes in his own work enough to manifest his dreams. As someone who holds the art of Ralph Steadman in high regard, he became fixated on showing in the Gonzo Gallery (now Fat City Gallery) and over a Covid-ridden winter began visiting Curator and Director, DJ Watkins, planting the seed. And then a perfect storm brewed. Sam Harvey opened up Studio 517, an art collective with approximately 16 studios located below the Harvey Preston Gallery. Axel procured a studio space and became the youngest artist at the collective, working his little bottom off for six months during his deferred year to art college in Detroit to create pieces for a show that he had no guarantee was actually happening.
Aspen, COAspen Times

Thanks, Aspen Fire Department, for making this mom’s day

A gigantic thank you to the for the beautiful Mother’s Day flowers — you made my day!. This thoughtful, kind and generous gesture makes me proud to be a member of the Aspen community. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your...
Colorado StateGazette

Colorado Springs area outdoor events starting May 17

Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19. El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years. • Palmer Divide Trail, 6K, Saturday. Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com. • Wellness...
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Palisade High Releases Endangered Native Fish Into Colorado River

The Palisade High School Fish Hatchery released their first school of endangered native fish, razorback suckers, into the Colorado River. After years of planning and raising money, Palisade High School broke ground on their new fish hatchery on April 2, 2019, and by August 2020, their hatchery was up and running. The high school turned a storage building into a fish sanctuary with three 230-gallon tanks with 150 fish in each tank.
Colorado StatePosted by
97.3 KBCO

Longmont Museum Exhibit Brings Rare Masterpieces To Colorado

The "Enduring Impressions" exhibit at the Longmont Museum is bringing rare artwork to the Colorado suburbs. The exhibit features artists like Degas, Monet, Pissarro, and their printmaker George William Thornley. The works featured in the exhibit come from the Collection of Drs. Morton and Tobia Mower. The Denver collectors have...
Colorado State9News

Colorado dog will be the face of Budweiser’s holiday cans

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A handsome Saint Bernard from Morrison has outlasted more than 100,000 submissions to be the face of Budweiser's holiday cans later this year. Wilson, a 1-year-old Saint Bernard, has been named winner of the nationwide Pupweiser casting call by Budweiser. Wilson, who sported a wreath collar...
Glenwood Springs, COGlenwood Springs Post Independent

The long wait is over for mountain bikers — more trails are opening on Sunday

The Roaring Fork Valley is about to get bigger for mountain bikers with the opening of trails in Aspen, Snowmass Village and Glenwood Springs. The popular Sky Mountain Park trail network will open Sunday along with the nearby North Rim and Seven Star trails. The Upper Coal Camp loop trail in South Canyon, west of Glenwood Springs, also opens on Sunday.
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Bar Requiring Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine to Sit Inside

While you are starting to hear of major corporations like Target, Costco, and Starbucks drop the mask requirements within their stores for fully vaccinated employees and customers some Colorado business owners are going in the other direction. It was LEX 18, that gave us the heads up about Bar Max here in Colorado that is requesting proof of vaccine from customers and employees if they want to remove their masks and dine indoors.
Colorado StatePosted by
Only In Colorado

Mesa Verde National Park Was Named The Fourth International Dark Sky Park In Colorado

It’s stargazing season again, as temperatures are heating up and the skies are getting clearer with each passing night. Are you excited? We sure are, which is why we are spreading the good news that Colorado is home to yet another International Dark Sky Park (our fourth, to be exact!) via the clear and beautiful […] The post Mesa Verde National Park Was Named The Fourth International Dark Sky Park In Colorado appeared first on Only In Your State.
Colorado StatePosted by
WGN TV

Colorado bride desperate to find lost engagement ring made with grandmother’s ashes

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — A new bride is hoping a Colorado community can help find her missing engagement ring that was made with her grandmother’s ashes. Lisa Visnosky got married on May 3 in Estes Park. She was getting ready at her venue, the Della Terra Mountain Chateau, when she set her ring down on the sink in her dressing room to finish the icing on her cake. She hasn’t seen the ring since.
Colorado Stateloudounnow.com

LoCo Disc Golf First in Fundraising, Passing State of CO

The LoCo Disc Golf Club has now become the biggest fundraiser in the world through the annual Ice Bowl Tournament, raising nearly $25,000 for Loudoun Hunger Relief in 2021. The prior record holder was the Mile High Disc Golf Club, which encompasses the entire state of Colorado and had held onto first place since 2013.