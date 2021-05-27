Mountain Mayhem: Office-minded
You won’t want to set your “out of office” notifications once you’ve stepped into the new Aspen Office on Main Street, kitty corner from the Hotel Jerome. This stylish new workspace draws you in from the get go, offering desk rental space by the month. It’s the creation of New York transplants George Raptis and Emily Bibb who recently relocated to Aspen to pursue a post-pandemic life. As founders of New York-based remote work startup Curated, the husband-wife team was longing for community and connection and created this “luxury workspace for the modern nomad.”www.aspentimes.com