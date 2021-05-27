BFRT: Survived by One - Episode 13

The Human Scaffold: How Not to Design Your Way Out of a Climate Crisis. DAILY LIFE IN Los Angeles is replete with examples of zealously self-righteous recycling, “green” consumption, and other activities that suggest that we might, just might, be able to engineer solutions to the climate crisis through ever more sophisticated infrastructure and resource management at the personal and collective levels. Pare down our belongings. Get an electric car. Grow our own tomatoes or reduce shipping costs with direct farm-to-table deliveries. Josh Berson’s new book, The Human Scaffold: How Not to Design Your Way Out of a Climate Crisis, offers a counterargument, which is that physiological adaptation and cultural strategies, not technological solutions, should be foremost when we try to imagine “how to live” in response to climate crises.