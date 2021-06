Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Before Noel Hankin established his career in advertising for multimillion-dollar liquor companies, he helped in revolutionizing the electrifying disco scene in the 1970s. Now a Southampton-residing retiree, Hankin looks back at the early days of his life as a disco promoter in his first memoir, After Dark: Birth of the Disco Dance Party (Leon Niknah Publishing Co.).