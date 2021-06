Fresh air enthusiasts take note of this beautiful ranch home located at Shanty Creek Resort. This is a well built home has so much up north charm and you'll really appreciate the long list of updates. New roof, heating/cooling system, water heaters, wood floor, and a freshly painted exterior to name a few. This thoughtful floorplan maximizes the space and affords privacy with the master bedroom on one side of the home and guest rooms on the opposite side. Hard wood floors and pine planked ceiling create a cozy master suite. The master bathroom has been remodeled to include in-floor heat. The house chef will enjoy a spacious kitchen and the ability to interact with family and friends while cooking. Open family room has wood ceiling beams, wood floor, and stone fireplace with extra wide mantle. New 8' Anderson patio door lead to a new deck that looks down the 5th green of the Schuss Golf Course. Easy access all year on this private corner parcel less than 2 miles from the ski slopes. The attached 2.5 car garage comes with a handy Club Car Golf Cart and snowblower. Less than 10 minutes from the quaint town of Bellaire or boating on the blue waters of Torch Lake.