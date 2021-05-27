Cancel
Chicago, IL

IL GOP Senators Continue to Push For Confirmation on IL Prison Review Board Appointees

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Senator Steve McClure says that Senate Republicans are pushing the issue on confirmation hearings for Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Illinois Prison Review Board appointments. McClure says that he and his Republican colleagues on the Senate Appointments Committee have made a point to bring up the issue every day during session this month: “On the floor, in committee, at press conferences – we are trying to get the word out there because this is very serious. We have some dangerous people that have been getting released. I just saw recently that a child murderer was paroled based on a decision by the Prison Review Board made, and that person is now gone, disappeared. They are gone. The last time they were released, this similar thing happened and a 16 year old was murdered. This person was responsible for it. These are very serious decisions, and our job is to get this to the public on the floor of the Senate and in the committee rooms because people need to know about this. I think the more sunlight that is shone on this will cause more action to take place and get these people voted on, because many of us are concerned about what is happening.”

