Biden to propose $6 trillion budget aiming to boost middle class, infrastructure

By Jim Tankersley New York Times,
Boston Globe
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will propose a $6 trillion budget Friday that would take the United States to its highest sustained levels of federal spending since World War II, while running deficits above $1.3 trillion throughout the next decade. Documents obtained by The New York Times show that Biden’s...

www.bostonglobe.com
State
Washington State
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden extols bipartisan infrastructure deal as a good start

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced on Thursday a hard-earned bipartisan agreement on a pared-down infrastructure plan that would make a start on his top legislative priority and validate his efforts to reach across the political aisle. But he openly acknowledged that Democrats will likely have to tackle much of the rest on their own.
Presidential ElectionCNBC

President Biden announces infrastructure deal

President Biden announced the White House and GOP senators have struck a bipartisan infrastructure deal and says neither side got everything they wanted. CNBC's Ylan Mui reports and the 'Fast Money Halftime Report' team discuss what it means for the sector.
Congress & CourtsBBC

Biden backs bumper economic stimulus bill - with big caveat

The US Senate has struck an agreement for a $1.2tn (£860bn) infrastructure bill in what could herald a legislative victory for President Joe Biden. "We have a deal," said the president after meeting the cross-party group of senators at the White House. The eight-year plan includes funding for roads, bridges,...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Biden and senators reach infrastructure deal. Why the rest of Congress should accept it.

UPDATE (June 24, 2021, 2:30 p.m. ET): This piece has been updated to reflect that President Joe Biden has endorsed the bipartisan infrastructure proposal. Democrats and Republicans say they have at least one point of policy agreement: The country desperately needs investment in its infrastructure. Yet, negotiations between the two parties have been a rollercoaster of fits and starts because of a major hurdle in accomplishing that: where the money comes from. Democrats originally proposed taxes to cover the cost; that was a nonstarter for the GOP, which wanted to scale back the scope of the package.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-10-year Treasury yield stalls below 1.5% after Biden infrastructure deal

(Updates prices and commentary after developments on legislation) By David Randall NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - Weaker than anticipated readings on jobless claims and durable good orders kept Treasury yields in a tight range Thursday as investors saw little reason for the Federal Reserve to deviate from its plans to raise interest rates in 2023. President Joe Biden's midday announcement that a bipartisan group of Senators had reached a deal to pass an infrastructure bill had little effect on the bond market. The bill will likely be neutral for interest rates, but could lead to a push for a broader bill later this year that could push rates higher, said Jim Vogel, fixed income strategist at FHN Financial Capital Markets. "Does a bipartisan agreement on this issue spur a partisan push for a second, larger bill focused on social infrastructure? Then, it could push rates higher for fear it will be debt financed to make up in the shortfall in collecting revenues that are estimated to cover the cost of trillions in additional spending in the next decade," he noted. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 7,000 to a seasonally adjusted 411,000 for the week ended June 19, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 380,000 applications for the latest week. The preliminary May reading of Durable Goods Orders rose 2.3%, below Wall Street expectations of 2.8%. The weaker than expected data gives the Federal Reserve little reason to move faster than anticipated in order to combat high inflation, analysts said. "The labor market remains lumpy and uneven, so the only real takeaway is that removing fiscal and monetary support too early is the biggest risk to the recovery," said Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group. "Although this doesn't solidify any transitory argument, it does anchor markets to pay more attention to the labor market for cues on the future path of rates." The Fed's more hawkish stance at last week's meeting surprised some market participants, leaving investors struggling to interpret signals from the central bank about how hot it is willing to let inflation run before it begins unwinding pandemic-era monetary stimulus. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields touched 1.504% overnight but hovered around 1.4919% after Biden's announcement. Yields of short term 2-year Treasuries edged higher at 0.2661, while long duration 30-year Treasury yields dipped to 2.1008%. The yield curve - a measure of future economic expectations - was largely unchanged. The spread between 2-year and 10-year yields rose to 122.60 basis points from 122.30 from the day before. Investors are looking ahead to the Fed's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming later in August. Until then, benchmark 10-year Treasuries will likely stay in a range between 1.40% to 1.60%, said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global. The Treasury auctioned $62 billion in 7-year notes at 1.264%, higher than the six auction average of 1.084%. The Fed's reverse repurchase window took in $813 billion in cash from 75 counterparties, just below Wednesday's record $813.6 billion, in a sign that investors see few attractive options available in a low-yield environment. Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.007 Six-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.005 Two-year note 99-184/256 0.2661 0.004 Three-year note 99-88/256 0.4726 0.011 Five-year note 99-212/256 0.9102 0.008 Seven-year note 100-4/256 1.2476 0.007 10-year note 101-56/256 1.4919 0.005 20-year bond 103-132/256 2.0341 -0.007 30-year bond 106-16/256 2.1008 -0.011 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.75 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.75 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.50 -1.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.50 1.00 spread (Reporting by David Randall Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden's Great Society dreams slam into Democrats' tough Senate math

President Joe Biden’s dream of passing an agenda that can be mentioned in the same breath as the New Deal and the Great Society has met a fearsome opponent: math. The Democrats have much smaller majorities in both houses of Congress than when Presidents Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson ushered in the great liberal legislative accomplishments of the 20th century. Barack Obama, under whom Biden served as vice president, had bigger majorities when Obamacare was enacted.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden's corporate tax rate hike: Searching for a spending plan

President Biden campaigned on a pledge to raise taxes on the rich by reversing the 2017 tax cuts. Once in office, he issued several executive orders and the American Rescue Plan, quickly followed by his infrastructure proposal that has found little support in Congress. This spending was a placeholder for his promised higher taxes on the rich (and actually most others). The spending proposal may die, but higher taxes will reappear in other spending proposals or as a stand-alone tax “reform” bill.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

The Infrastructure Bill & Pension Funds - A $3 Trillion Action Item

There is a tide in the affairs of men, which taken on the flood leads on to fortune. Shakespeare. As the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure initiative moves forward, the talk is of spending rather than of long-term, strategic, 30-40 year investment. It’s a question of focus. The political discussion is also leaving an important tool on the sidelines — at least half of the spend under discussion lies in the traditional domain of private investment — renewable energy, high voltage electricity transmission, broadband, 5G and even social infrastructure are solid private investment opportunities. Pension funds link these two issues. By my conservative calculation, we could easily add $1 trillion - or more - of disciplined capital to long-term infrastructure investment by bringing institutional investors into high priority projects.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden risks break with progressives on infrastructure

President Biden 's relationship with his party's liberal base is being tested by a bipartisan framework on infrastructure spending, which has sparked a revolt from progressives such as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). The big question is whether Biden will endorse the...