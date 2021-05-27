The Champions League final takes place on SATURDAY as Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel go to battle in a mouthwatering European clash: Everything to know ahead of kick-off
Manchester City and Chelsea will go head-to-head in a mouthwatering all-English Champions League final on Saturday night. It's the second time in just three years that the final has been contested by two English sides, after Liverpool saw off Tottenham in 2019, and it will come just three days after Premier League rivals Manchester United lost to Villarreal in the Europa League final.www.chatsports.com