The Champions League final takes place on SATURDAY as Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel go to battle in a mouthwatering European clash: Everything to know ahead of kick-off

Just days after Pep Guardiola's Manchester City lost the Champions League final to Chelsea, the Catalan coach continues to receive criticism for his gameplan. The latest to point the finger at the coach was Lothar Matthäus, in his column for Sky Germany. The Bayern Munich legend wrote that Guardiola got his tactics all wrong in the final - the furthest City have ever got in the tournament and the manager has to take responsibility for his mistakes: "With his starting line-up he basically stole the Champions League from the club and the fans and now he must listen attentively to all of the harsh criticism he's getting from all sides," he wrote.