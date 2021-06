Hello, hello! Welcome to my office tour! I am finally done renovating this room and I’ve been working through adding the final touches of decor. I’ll show you every detail in this post! As most of you probably know, I work from home full time. During the weekends, this space doubles as a craft zone with my kids where we watch Disney+ and eat endless animal crackers and glue buttons to construction paper. It’s a magical space! Then, on Monday morning, I clean it all up and start over again. I LOVE this routine and this phase of life. I designed the room to be a functional office, with bonus features.