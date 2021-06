Pharrell is one of the best producers of this generation and while he may not make as much music as he used to, he is still active in other domains. For instance, Pharrell is embedded in the sneaker world where he has made a significant impact with Adidas. The Pharrell Adidas NMD Hu is one of the best shoes of the last decade and over the past few months, the shoe has received a ton of brand new colorways, including an "Aqua" variant just a few weeks ago.