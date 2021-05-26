New Hamptons condos offer luxury without the upkeep

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty. Lush vegetation and wildlife surround the private deck and patio of this three-bedroom home. The new Renewal by Anderson windows brings nature inside the house with oversized windows and screens. The open concept main floor features hardwood floors, an open staircase, a center atrium and a brick fireplace. The custom sunroom has floor-to-ceiling windows with heat and air conditioning for year-round enjoyment. The new laundry room on the main floor has enough space to double as a second pantry area. The master suite features a private balcony and an updated master bath with a tile shower and jet tub. The professionally landscaped yard has new hardscape retaining walls, a french drain and outdoor landscape lighting. There is a newer roof, HVAC, appliances, upgraded electric, new garage doors, new front door and much more.