New Hamptons condos offer luxury without the upkeep

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: Built as a shotgun double in 1910, Maison Petit Biscuit sits in the heart of Magazine Street. A friend purchased her in 2006, just after Hurricane Katrina. She and her business partner converted the historic building, which is zoned residential and commercial, into three condos: two lowers and one large upper unit. They were able to keep many original features, like the antique pine floors, brick fireplaces, and high ceilings, in the lower units. While my friend lived and worked in one of the lower units, the others were being rented commercially. I purchased the other lower shotgun next to her in 2011.