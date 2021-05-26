Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

New Hamptons condos offer luxury without the upkeep

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe price of Hamptons homes may be higher than ever, but the sales price is just the start of what buyers will spend. Landscaping, pool care and other maintenance can prove to be a never-ending drain, so it’s no wonder there is now a focus on more carefree ownership. In...

talesbuzz.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condos#Outdoor Pool#Home Care#New Hamptons#Beechwood Homes#Sotheby#Stanford White#West Water St#Hamptons Homes#Luxury#High End Condominiums#Resort#5 000 Square Foot Home#Units#Turnkey#Perfect Sunset Views#Pool Care#State Of The Art Gym#Double Height Ceilings#Sag Harbor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatemorns.ca

Sale of waterfront condo, caught mid-pandemic, draws two offers

Listing agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd. This one-bedroom plus den suite at Pier 27 was considered a hot commodity as one of few ownership opportunities by the lake when it was launched on March 11th. But the response from buyers was dampened as city officials constricted public movement to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Brooklyn, NYtherealdeal.com

Luxury condo contracts surge in Brooklyn

After townhouses’ month-long reign, condominiums nabbed the title of the most luxury contracts signed last week. Thirty-six contracts for homes asking $2 million or more were signed in Brooklyn from May 24 to 30, according to Compass’ weekly report. Condos accounted for 21 of those deals, including the top five most expensive contract signings.
West New York, NJcorporatehousingbyowner.com

Furnished West New York Condo

Furnished West New York Condo with Amazing Views of the Command Center. Designed by Juan Montoya this is a two-bedroom, 2 1/2 bath condo in Tower 1 of The Galaxy Towers in West New York, NJ. It features amazing unobstructed views of Midtown and lower Manhattan as well as Jersey...
New Orleans, LAApartment Therapy

A Single Shotgun Condo in New Orleans Is Filled with Sumptuous Details

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: Built as a shotgun double in 1910, Maison Petit Biscuit sits in the heart of Magazine Street. A friend purchased her in 2006, just after Hurricane Katrina. She and her business partner converted the historic building, which is zoned residential and commercial, into three condos: two lowers and one large upper unit. They were able to keep many original features, like the antique pine floors, brick fireplaces, and high ceilings, in the lower units. While my friend lived and worked in one of the lower units, the others were being rented commercially. I purchased the other lower shotgun next to her in 2011.
Swampscott, MASalem News

Seaside stunner offers unsurpassed views, luxury and versatility

This breathtaking oceanfront stunner in Swampscott comes as a welcome surprise at a time when choices are far and few between. Feel like cooling off this summer? You’d have your pick of an infinity-style pool or your very own slice of the Atlantic. Need a six bedroom home for you and yours or would you prefer an astounding development opportunity? Once again, it’s up to you.
Real EstatePosted by
The New York Times

As the Hamptons Booms, a New World of Luxury Problems

Caviar at a party in Bridgehampton, N.Y., June 29, 2019. (Rebecca Smeyne/The New York Times) It was 4 p.m. last Friday and a 30-something New Yorker who’d just flown into the East Hampton airport was seated on a bench outside the terminal, typing into his laptop, a pair of orange Hermes bags to his side.
Manhattan, NYtherealdeal.com

Flurry of Manhattan luxury deals led by Tribeca, Soho condos

Every week for the past four months, 30 or more contracts have been signed for Manhattan homes asking at least $4 million. The 37 last week matched the total of the week before, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report. The median asking price of last week’s luxury deals was $6...
Edwardsville, ILconstructforstl.org

Luxury Condos to Open Above One57 Building Peel Location

From The Intelligencer: Developer Matt Pfund wants to clear up misconceptions that have sprung up on social media around his retail/residential tower under construction at Illinois Route 157 and Esic Drive, at the One57 Building, he said. First, the site will offer for-sale luxury condominiums, not rental apartments. Second, despite...
Real EstateFox17

Eastbrook Homes offers low-maintenance living with condos

Homeowners, are you stuck with extra space in your home you don't need anymore? Or you're sick of maintaining a yard or shoveling snow from the driveway? Downsizing to a condo may be the answer!. Eastbrook Homes offers low-maintenance, high-quality living with its wide variety of condos. Take a tour...
East Hampton, NYHamptons.com

Innovative Luxury Marketplace Opening In East Hampton

One, a new retail concept destination, will take over the space formerly occupied by Elie Tahari in East Hampton. "In our era of increasing online shopping and the decline of many multi-brand luxury retailers, one fills the void for clients looking to discover new brands, talents, and trends in person," noted Founder Julianna Teeple.
Montauk, NYNew York Post

The best Hamptons luxury shopping for summer 2021

The Hamptons are hotter than ever — with summer beach rentals flying off the market (for big-spender prices) and buzzy hotels filling up fast. While you’re escaping to the East End, you’ll want to treat yourself to some serious luxury shopping. Here are all the store openings, updates and pop-ups you won’t want to miss, from Montauk to Westhampton.
Zephyr Cove, NVMountain Democrat

New Tahoe business offers luxury picnics for any occasion

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Imagine a picnic on the beach with you and a group of your close friends, blankets are already laid out when you arrive and a table is set, filled with local food and drink, bouquets of flowers and unique decorations. Reverie Picnics can do all of...
Cranberry Township, PApittsburghmagazine.com

House of the Week: Updated Cranberry Home on Nearly 3 Acres

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty. Lush vegetation and wildlife surround the private deck and patio of this three-bedroom home. The new Renewal by Anderson windows brings nature inside the house with oversized windows and screens. The open concept main floor features hardwood floors, an open staircase, a center atrium and a brick fireplace. The custom sunroom has floor-to-ceiling windows with heat and air conditioning for year-round enjoyment. The new laundry room on the main floor has enough space to double as a second pantry area. The master suite features a private balcony and an updated master bath with a tile shower and jet tub. The professionally landscaped yard has new hardscape retaining walls, a french drain and outdoor landscape lighting. There is a newer roof, HVAC, appliances, upgraded electric, new garage doors, new front door and much more.
Kirkland, WASeattle Times

New condos stand out among Eastside housing options

New condominium homes can be hard to come by on the Eastside, even as the region’s population and economy are experiencing a boom. Jade Condominiums in Kirkland, however, is a bright spot for buyers who aren’t looking for a large house, either because they prefer the lifestyle that condominiums offer or because they cannot afford the costs of a single-family home of comparable quality in the area.