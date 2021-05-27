Cancel
Cambridge, MA

Under Review Episode I: Yardfest

By Meera S. Nair
Harvard Crimson
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Episode 1 of Under Review, hosts Matteo Wong and Olivia Oldham explore an incident of police violence against a Black undergraduate from April 2018, the resulting review committee, and its reverberations to the present day. In Episode 1 of Under Review, hosts Matteo Wong and Olivia Oldham explore an...

Public Healthfordham.edu

Fordham Faculty Present COVID-19 Research

Three Fordham faculty members highlighted their yearlong scientific research on COVID-19 in the Zoom webinar “The Anatomy of a Pandemic” on May 19. “It’s clear to see that there is very influential work being done right here at Fordham on COVID-19, from the beginning of the pandemic and following to its peak and now as we’re starting to enter the vaccination stage,” said Elizabeth Breen, a rising senior and integrative neuroscience student at Fordham College at Lincoln Center who moderated the research discussion.
CollegesLaw.com

Ahead of the Curve: Law School Commencement Highlights

This week, I’m sharing some highlights from this season’s law school commencement addresses. I’ve got excerpts from Elizabeth Warren, John Roberts, Sonia Sotomayor, and more. Next, I’m checking in on Harvard Law School’s Zero-L, which is an online program designed to help ease the transition into law school. The program had about 20,000 users last summer, and Harvard is making it free once again this year. Read on and stay safe!
Texas StateCultural Compass

Longtime Texas Law Professor Knighted

Professor Philip Bobbitt, Distinguished Senior Lecturer at The University of Texas School of Law, has received an honor shared by very few Americans—an appointment as an honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. The honorary award, recognizing Bobbitt’s services to United Kingdom/United States relations and...
CollegesLaw.com

Stanford Law Seeks to Distance Itself From Stanford University in Federalist Society Free-Speech Debacle

The saga of a Stanford Law student who came under investigation for making fun of the Federalist Society has made national headlines—and the law school wants no part of it. Stanford Law faculty and administrators have moved to distance the school from the free-speech brouhaha, clarifying that the investigation into 3L Nicholas Wallace’s creation of a satirical flyer was conducted by the central university—not the law school—and condemning the inquiry. The incident, which went public last week, was covered by The New York Times, The Washington Post, USA Today and many other media outlets.
Portland, ORup.edu

Maraina Montgomery Named Director of UP Studies Abroad Program

After an international search, the University of Portland has named Maraina Montgomery, Director of Studies Abroad, effective July 1. “Maraina brings her deep commitment to access, inclusion, diversity, and equity to everything she does. Her authenticity, passion, and commitment to holistic international education aligns ever so well with our mission here at UP.” said Eddie Contreras, Assistant Provost for International Education, Diversity, and Inclusion. “Our search committee, which included representatives from the College of Arts and Sciences and each professional school, felt that Maraina would thrive in this role and generate new ideas and engaging perspectives to this important aspect of the undergraduate experience at UP.”
Collegesgranthshala.com

Gripped by ‘Dinner Party-gate,’ Yale Law Confronts a Venomous Divide

New Haven, Conn. — On March 26, a group of Yale Law School students approached the dean’s office with an unusual allegation: Amy Chua, one of the school’s most popular but polarizing professors, had drunk dinner parties with students. Were hosting, and possibly federal judges, during the pandemic. Ms Chua,...
Collegesthefire.org

FIRE calls on Cornell to eliminate diversity-statement mandate, reject ‘educational requirement’ for faculty

An explosion of racial justice protests in the summer of 2020 saw many universities launch anti-racism initiatives. One such initiative, at Cornell University, has generated a proposal that jeopardizes faculty members’ freedom of speech and academic freedom. FIRE wrote to Cornell yesterday, raising concerns over a proposed “educational requirement” for...
Books & Literatureinfodocket.com

Open Access Pilot for Latin American Monographs Expands

A partnership led by the Latin Americanist Research Resources Project (LARRP) in collaboration with the Latin American Council of Social Sciences (CLACSO), JSTOR, and Latin American bookseller García Cambeiro has expanded a sustainable Open Access pilot (Publish as Open) for monographs developed and supported by the library community. This is the second phase of a project to expand Latin American OA ebooks accessible through Books at JSTOR and to explore further opportunities for developing this model with other university presses.
Collegesthefire.org

Stanford Law faculty, dean come to defense of student, call for systemic reforms

In the wake of last week’s volcanic public response to an investigation initiated by Stanford University’s Office of Community Standards — the university agency tasked with enforcing student conduct regulations — Stanford Law’s faculty and dean have issued laudable statements defending students’ expressive rights. Nicholas Wallace’s email satirizing the Stanford...
EducationHarvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

How Informative Is the Text of Securities Complaints?. Adam B. Badawi is Professor of Law at University of California at Berkeley School of Law. This post is based on his recent paper. Much of the research in law and finance reduces long, complex texts down to a small number of...
College Sports104.1 WIKY

Why more college students, athletes are committing to HBCUs

(NEW YORK) — It’s the time when high school graduates make that consequential decision: What’s next?. Curtis Lawrence has made his choice. Behind those braces and that megawatt smile is a gifted 16-year-old who recently made a tough choice for his future. Curtis was offered a total of $1.6 million...
Tempe, AZasu.edu

Dean Jonathan Koppell named next president of Montclair State University

His tenure at ASU's Watts College marked by increased student enrollment and diversity, sizable jumps in national rankings. Jonathan Koppell, dean of the Watts College of Public Service and Community Solutions, has been named the next president of Montclair State University, a leading public research university in New Jersey situated on a campus 12 miles outside New York City.
CollegesPosted by
@LockerRoom

Corporatization’s Role in Killing Classics

Aaron Sibarium of the Washington Free Beacon documents a disturbing trend in one of the world’s oldest academic fields. Princeton University’s alumni magazine reported in late May that classics majors at the Ivy League school would no longer be required to learn Greek or Latin. One impetus for the change, the department’s director of undergraduate studies said, was “the events around race that occurred last summer,” which lent “new urgency” to discussions about reducing requirements for the major.
High SchoolPosted by
Teen Vogue

4 High School Seniors on Why They’re Attending HBCUs Over Ivy League Schools

May 1st is a day that causes high school seniors across the nation to erupt in tears or shouts of joy: National College Decision Day. For many Black students, the day is also an occasion to have a trickier conversation about the kind of school they choose to attend: predominantly white institutions (PWIs) or historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Some Black families disapprove of sending their children to a PWI, but there’s also an unfair stigma that says HBCUs have inferior academic offerings.