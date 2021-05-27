Using Dryer Sheets to Wipe Down Your Stainless Steel Appliances? Yes, Please! Here Are 20 TikTok Kitchen Hacks You Have to Try

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. A good set of stainless-steel flatware is one of first things you buy for your kitchen, and most people rarely, if ever, replace it. But let's say you're about to move into your first real kitchen, or you've finally had it with the desperation forks you bought at Ikea 20 years ago. How much are you going to spend on your flatware? The prices of a standard four-person flatware set with five-piece place settings (dinner fork, salad fork, soup spoon, dinner knife, teaspoon) start at $8 (the price of Ikea's ubiqutious Förnuft set) and climb to a couple hundred. So how much should you spend to ensure you're getting a long-lasting set that can be served to your family and dinner guests alike? You need some shopping criteria and a few good examples to help you decide.