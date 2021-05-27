Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Belcampo: ‘farm to door’ butcher admits misrepresenting origins of meat

The Guardian
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trendy “farm to door” meat purveyor Belcampo has admitted to misrepresenting the origin of meats sold at a store in Santa Monica, after an employee posted an Instagram video that charged the company’s products were not all they claimed to be. The San Francisco Bay Area-born company is well...

www.theguardian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butcher Shops#Meats#Restaurants#Santa Monica#Meat Products#Roast Beef#Roast Chicken#Organic Turkey#Organic Products#Instagram#Australian#Twitter#Guardian#Belcampo Meat Co#Selling Meat#Farm#Organic Beef#Butchery#Organic Grass#Certified Farmers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Facebook
Related
AgricultureTimes and Democrat

Butcher talk: How to order at the meat counter

Shopping the meat counter can be intimidating if you don’t know what to look for. What’s the best cut to use for a given recipe? How do you know you’re getting the freshest product? What’s a reasonable price to pay?. First things first. Shop locally whenever possible. “Generally speaking, the...
RetailPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Column: To regain trust, Belcampo must be more transparent

It’s something we’ve seen more than once when a prominent business or person becomes enveloped in a controversy: The beautifully curated social media account falls silent. Comments are conspicuously turned off. Then there’s an apology, followed by a gradual reentering of the online world. You try to strike the right tone — contrite, but not overly so — and make a promise to do better.
Sevier County, TNMountain Press

Satterfield Family Farm offers fresh, farm-raised meat

Farm life teaches the value of hard work, as producers see the results of their labor firsthand. It’s one of the reasons Robert and Samantha Satterfield are dedicated to their farm business, selling farm raised beef, chicken and pork. They believe it is the perfect setting to raise their children — daughter, Emerson, and sons, Mason and Weston.
Kingsport, TNKingsport Times-News

Watch now: Bloomingdale butcher offers farm-to-table beef

KINGSPORT — William “Butch” Jarvis is once again donning his red butcher’s apron. Jarvis opened Lazy J Farms Old Fashioned Butcher Shop 2½ months ago on Bloomingdale Road. Now — after years of running two construction operations, a trucking company and farming, among other jobs — the Rye Cove native is ready to bring his selection of farm-to-table meats to the Kingsport community.
Animalsthe-open-mind.com

50 Dogs Were Rescued From a Former Dog Meat Farm in South Korea

Every dog has its day, they say, meaning that every dog around the world will have their luck and success at some point in their lives. Concerning this proverb, 50 dogs, including jiindos, mastiffs, and a small retriever named ‘Tiny Tim,’ was rescued from a slaughterhouse located in Yogin, South Korea, by the Korean Animal Rights Group.
Cedar Rapids, IAKCRG.com

Cedar Rapids butcher fears cyber hack will raise meat prices

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -JBS, one of the world’s largest meat processing plants, was running at close to full capacity on Thursday after a cyberattack over the weekend, but the problems exposed from this attack are far from resolved. The FBI says REvil, a Russian-speaking gang is behind the attack....
Springfield, MIPosted by
1049 The Edge

Nice to Meat You: Best Butcher Shops and Meat Counters in SWMI

Looking to load the grill and make your cookout unforgettable? These meat markets are highly recommended for prime cuts. We may not agree on rare vs well done, but almost everyone enjoys a good cut of meat. If you don't know the difference or don't think it matters, which would you rater have: Bell's Oberon or Keystone Light? Wine drinkers know the difference between a nice chardonnay and something that comes with a twist-off cap. Trust me, even a decent hot dog is a world of difference away from a bargain frankfurter. Have you ever used bargain toilet paper?
Santa Monica, CAkcrw.com

Belcampo accused of mislabeling meat and misleading customers

Belcampo is the beloved Oakland-based meat purveyor with restaurants and shops in downtown LA, Santa Monica and West Hollywood. They’ve built their entire brand on sustainable, ethical meat. But last month, a now-former employee’s Instagram post accused the company of mislabeling its meat. Belcampo says it only happened a few times at one butcher shop in Santa Monica. But a big investigation by Eater found the problems are more widespread.
AgricultureEater

Belcampo’s Meat Deception Is Deeper Than It Let On

Belcampo Meat Co.’s mission to change the way people think about meat has long been part of its brand marketing. Its website features photogenic Instagram videos of happy cows against a backdrop of Northern California’s Mount Shasta, and an impact statement provides data on the company’s regenerative agriculture techniques, where animals graze and feed, working to fertilize and stabilize soil for sustainable reuse. The purported ethos of the nine-year-old ranch, now an Oakland-based corporation that encompasses a 30,000-acre farm in rural Siskiyou County, multiple restaurants and butcher shops, a robust online shopping portal, and a distribution deal with the upscale grocery store Erewhon, is one of mindful and ethical meat consumption that doesn’t harm the planet. The retail outlets are spaces where consumers can get in on the humanely raised, thoughtfully sourced action, spending upwards of $48 per pound for healthier, organic, grass-fed beef and other meats said to come straight from the farm.
Kentucky Statespectrumnews1.com

JBS cyberattack causes COVID meat shortage flashbacks for Kentucky butchers

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. — When meat processors in Kentucky heard about the cyberattack on the processing giant JBS, there was some concern and immediate flashback to the meat rush experienced during the pandemic. John Edwards, who co-owns Trackside Butcher Shoppe in Campbellsburg, has seen about five times the demand for meat since before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Although some meat processing facilities around the country temporarily closed because of the hack, and JBS Pork in Louisville delayed some shifts, Edwards and meat industry experts say there's no meat shortage to fear.
Oakland, CAEast Bay Times

Organic purveyor Belcampo acknowledges selling mislabeled meat

Belcampo, the Oakland-based organic meat purveyor and restaurant that built its reputation on transparency, has admitted one of its Southern California locations sold beef and chicken that do not meet its standards. CEO and co-founder Anya Fernald said steps have been taken to halt the practice and re-confirm sourcing policies....
Agricultureinputmag.com

First fossil fuels, now meat: Cyber attackers hobble factory farming giant

JBS Foods, one of the world’s most prominent meat processing businesses, was the victim of a far-reaching cyberattack this weekend, Bloomberg reports. The attack has had an immediate effect on JBS’s production pipeline, ruining shifts at meatpacking plants in Canada and forcing the company to cancel entire lamb and beef kills across Australia.
AgriculturePosted by
The Independent

China urged to call time on fur farms after WHO report into Covid’s origins

Dogs could be heard barking from the rows of cages that lines the farm. On the other side of the yard, more exotic animals like foxes, raccoon dogs and minks were also locked up in tiny containers.Men used a broom-shaped tool with two probes at the front to electrocute a dog with white fur, immediately sending it falling paralysed to the ground. It struggled to get up and its body twitched. The procedure was repeated several times to more of the dogs, pushing them against the cage before stunning them.As the animals lay unconscious, they were placed on a stone platform,...