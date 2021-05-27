Belcampo: ‘farm to door’ butcher admits misrepresenting origins of meat

Belcampo Meat Co.’s mission to change the way people think about meat has long been part of its brand marketing. Its website features photogenic Instagram videos of happy cows against a backdrop of Northern California’s Mount Shasta, and an impact statement provides data on the company’s regenerative agriculture techniques, where animals graze and feed, working to fertilize and stabilize soil for sustainable reuse. The purported ethos of the nine-year-old ranch, now an Oakland-based corporation that encompasses a 30,000-acre farm in rural Siskiyou County, multiple restaurants and butcher shops, a robust online shopping portal, and a distribution deal with the upscale grocery store Erewhon, is one of mindful and ethical meat consumption that doesn’t harm the planet. The retail outlets are spaces where consumers can get in on the humanely raised, thoughtfully sourced action, spending upwards of $48 per pound for healthier, organic, grass-fed beef and other meats said to come straight from the farm.