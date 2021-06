NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Several Sailors shined in their hometown earlier this afternoon. Jon Peterka cleared thirteen feet in pole vault, setting a new personal record and taking home the District crown. Recent Sutherland graduate Carter Snyder also recorded a new personal best in Shot put. Snyder launched the twelve pound shot over forty two feet, good enough to finish second on the day. A full list of area athletes that placed in the top five of their respective events can be found below: