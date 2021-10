President Joe Biden has pledged to enact the toughest environmental policies in US history but his plans look dead on arrival thanks to one senator who has pocketed a fortune from fossil fuels. The $150 billion Clean Electricity Performance Program (CEPP) -- a cornerstone of Biden's sweeping domestic agenda -- would reward utilities that switch to renewable energy and penalize those that do not. Experts say the program would cut most greenhouse gas pollution tied to electricity generation, which accounts for roughly a quarter of US emissions. But Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat from coal-rich West Virginia who heads the Senate's energy committee, argues that throwing cash at companies already moving away from fossil fuels is wasteful.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO